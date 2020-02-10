The Martinsburg (West Virginia) Journal published this editorial regarding the next steps for a bill that would give businesses relief from property taxes:
Regarding an important bill in the West Virginia Legislature, both Republican and Democrat lawmakers deserve plaudits for making their branch of government work as the nation’s founders intended. That is to say, without partisanship being the key to how issues are decided.
A measure that would give some businesses relief from property taxes has been discussed for a couple of years, now. It calls for a constitutional amendment that would have to be approved by Mountain State voters.
Proponents of a bill to authorize such a vote say it would be an important economic development strategy. In essence, it would phase out property taxes on manufacturing machinery, making our state more attractive for that type of development.
If approved by lawmakers, then ratified by voters, the change would phase out about $100 million in property taxes during a period of several years.
Though the step is being advocated by Republicans, a number of Democrat legislators have said they might support it — under one condition.
Nearly all of the revenue foregone under the measure would affect local governments, not the state. Democratic Party cynics want concrete assurances counties — including public schools — will not be hurt.
In other words, a number of Democrat lawmakers are playing the classic role of “loyal opposition” — not opposing the plan for partisan reasons but, instead, out of a desire to ensure no one gets hurt by a step intended to help our state.
Nothing in government comes with guarantees, of course. But surely proponents of the tax relief can find a way to ensure it does not become a burden to public schools and other local government entities.
Republicans pushing for the change are right to do so. So are Democrats concerned with the effect on local governments.
Surely, in that atmosphere, a compromise can be reached.
Referendum issues shouldn’t be forgotten
The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch published this editorial on Feb. 2:
The effort to give Ohio voters a chance to weigh in on a $1 billion nuclear bailout is dead. The coalition of natural gas interests, green energy advocates and others opposed to House Bill 6 can’t match the spending of the nuclear-plant bailout recipients and others who support the law, so the court battle over a possible referendum is over.
But the questions raised by the fight shouldn’t fade away: Should the state’s process for approving a ballot-issue petition be allowed to cut into the 90 days the Ohio Constitution gives bringers of such issues to collect the required signatures? And do lawmakers need to do something to prevent campaigners on either side of such issues from using abusive, anti-democratic tactics?
These questions arose because of the extraordinarily fierce and nasty fight over the effort to subject HB 6 to a referendum.
The Dispatch opposed the bill, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in July, and supported the referendum effort because the bill not only delivers a giant, ratepayer-supported subsidy to FirstEnergy Solutions, the owner of Ohio’s two nuclear plants, but also guts the state’s already-meager program to boost development of alternative energy. It also props up two dirty coal plants, one of which isn’t even in Ohio.
Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts, the coalition opposed to the bailout law, launched a campaign to put a referendum on the November ballot. That effort was opposed by Ohioans for Energy Security, a pro-bailout, dark-money group that ran outrageously false ads claiming the referendum effort was the work of Chinese energy interests that have “infiltrated our energy grid.”
The group also hired “blockers” to follow and interfere with people trying to gather signatures for the referendum — leading to at least one shoving match — and hired signature-gatherers away by paying them more to collect signatures on a sham petition designed to confuse.
Along with the ridiculous “Chinese menace” ads, another ad campaign by Ohioans for Energy Security directly undermined democracy, by casting petition-signature gatherers in a sinister light as strangers sent into “our neighborhoods.”...
Amid this unprecedentedly hostile atmosphere, Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts’ time to gather signatures was cut short significantly because Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost ruled that the first proposed petition was not the “fair and truthful representation” that state law requires. By the time the group submitted a revised petition and Yost approved it, 38 days of the statutory 90-day signature period had gone by. ...
... unless some campaign guardrails go up, the resounding success of Ohioans for Energy Security’s nasty tactics is sure to breed more of the same in the future.