The cost of incarcerating people accused of crimes but not yet convicted is overwhelming county budgets in West Virginia. Again.
As noted in a recent article by HD Media reporter Lacie Pierson, the daily rate to incarcerate an inmate in one of the state’s 10 regional jails will increase by almost 14% on July 1. On that date, the daily incarceration rate will increase from $48.25 to $54.88, based on the most recent calculations by the State Budget Office. What had been a problem for most counties is getting worse.
The per diem has been artificially flat since an act of the Legislature in 2018. That flat rate ends when the 2018 law sunsets at the end of this month.
County commissions are responsible for the costs of jailing people who have been charged with crimes but not yet convicted. Once a person is convicted, the state assumes the cost of imprisonment.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told Pierson it’s frustrating that county government carries almost the full load of paying jail bills when municipal and state police arrest the majority of the people held in regional jails. On the other hand, municipalities are in no better position to pay regional jail costs than counties are, Carper said.
The regional jail system is expensive for counties, but it’s better than the alternative.
About 40 years ago, West Virginia’s county jails presented a nearly unsolvable problem. Few if any met increasingly stringent federal standards for inmate health and safety. Lawsuits challenging conditions inside county jails showed that most counties could no longer afford the cost of incarceration.
Thus the Legislature approved a network of regional jails that would take the place of the county jails, with counties paying the costs of holding inmates awaiting trial or dismissal of charges.
This problem comes up again and again. It’s plain to see that something must be done to reduce the number of people housed in the regional jail system. For the safety of the public at large, people accused of violent crime must be jailed while they await trial. The people below that tier are the ones whose need to be in jail, or who counties need to be charged for, are the ones whose costs must be analyzed.
This problem is not unique to West Virginia. Who to hold while awaiting trial, where to hold them and how much detention should cost is a question all 50 states continue to address. West Virginia got ahead of some of its neighbors, such as Ohio, by eliminating county jails and moving to a regional system.
West Virginia is committed to its regional jail system. There’s no going back to county jails. The state must once again consider its resources as officials determine who needs to be housed in regional jails and how their cases can be heard in a speedy manner that protects their rights.
As Carper noted, every dollar spent on housing people accused of crimes is a dollar that could be spent for other public benefit.