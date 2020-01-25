The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on Jan. 21:
In the United States, death and taxes are the two things that can be relied upon. In West Virginia, there’s a third assurance, that the Legislature will debate the establishment of an intermediate court between the circuit courts and Supreme Court.
The 2020 session has not disappointed, as a bill to establish a separate appeals court has returned. The Gazette-Mail archives are littered with opinions on the topic, and they generally break into two camps: Business interests, and politicians with ties to those interests, want it; those who work in and with the court system don’t. Sometimes the dichotomy can be tracked in one person.
For example, when Tim Armstead served as speaker of the GOP-controlled House of Delegates, he made establishing an intermediate court a priority — although it was ultimately undone by budget problems. Now that Armstead is a Supreme Court justice, he’s more noncommittal on the issue, telling members of the Legislature last week that the high court would like input on the process if it does indeed go forward.
The issue seems like a line item to be check-marked by West Virginia legislators and business interests on behalf of out-of-state donors and influencers, whether the policy actually fits West Virginia or not.
And the policy doesn’t fit. In fact, it makes no sense for West Virginia whatsoever. The Mountain State is one of 10 in the U.S. without a separate court of appeals. All of the states in that category have fewer than 2 million residents.
In a state with 1.8 million people, where appeals have dropped by nearly 70% over the past 20 years and the Supreme Court is handling its caseload just fine, why would West Virginians want millions of taxpayer dollars spent for another layer of bureaucracy? As the rules are now, these cases are going to the Supreme Court, anyway. Why put in another court, when that appellate court won’t even be the ultimate authority?
Checking a box for Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity isn’t a good enough answer. Slowing judgments against corporate interests through another level of bureaucracy isn’t a good enough reason, either.
West Virginia is its own state with its own set of dire problems and needs, none of which are helped by spending millions to create something entirely unnecessary. Legislators need to get out of the national playbook, and back to representing their constituents.
Limiting insulin costs a good move
The Daily Independent of Ashland published this editorial on Jan. 20 regarding a house bill that could cap out-of-pocket insulin costs:
Alleviating the financial burdens diabetics face is a must, and Republican Rep. Danny Bentley’s adamant stance is an admirable one.
Bentley is the lead sponsor for a bills that would be game-changers for the more than 500,000 diabetics in the Bluegrass State.
“As a Type I Diabetic,” he said, “I know first-hand the struggle diabetics face when they do not have access to insulin. ... These pieces of legislation will help take the burden away for Kentuckians who are diabetic. It is an honor to sponsor such life-changing bills, and I am appreciative of the support from my colleagues in the legislature.”
Gov. Andy Beshear supports House Bill 12, specifically, which would cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $100 for a 30-day supply.
Bentley said the price of insulin has increased by more than 550% over the last decade and a half.
This legislation would bring much-needed relief to so many individuals and families.
According to Gary Dougherty of the American Diabetes Association, one in four patients use less of their doctor-prescribed insulin because of the high cost of insulin. This bill will save lives.
This bill, along with some others, “will move us closer to our goal of ensuring that Kentuckians with diabetes can go to the pharmacy and pick up their insulin prescription without worry, without plans to skip doses or forgo paying other bills.”
This is an essential bill for Kentuckians. Kudos to Rep. Bentley for standing firm and being a strong voice on this subject.