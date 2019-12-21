The Register-Herald of Beckley published this editorial on Dec. 14 regarding a proposal by the West Virginia Board of Education to reduce high school history requirements:
For the third time in three years, the West Virginia Board of Education is moving to water down high school graduation requirements — once again using tired, old marketing buzzwords of flexibility, personalization and innovation — when what our students need are greater academic rigor in core studies, generous exposure to the arts and an honest effort by our state leaders to provide just that.
While it is late to the party, we applaud the board for recognizing in this plan that career and technical education is an important spoke in the wheel of opportunity to higher and more advanced learning in West Virginia.
But to peel back on studies in history — as this proposal does — is insulting and, quite literally, dumbs down the curriculum for the sake of filling the employment pipeline with community college grads. Note to school board members: Drop the unfortunate stereotype. Critical thinking skills and a full plate of history lessons are needed by all students, and all students, no matter their calling, are capable of some level of mastery. To suggest otherwise is ill informed and flat out offensive.
The school board should know that it can have its cake and eat it, too, in these matters, but it means raising standards — for all.
The board’s proposal does not address, let alone solve, secondary school outcomes that pale in comparison to national norms. Our high school students are less prepared today than in recent memory to tackle a post-secondary education. The board’s proposed policy only exacerbates the shortcoming.
Let’s start here: The state’s “college going” rate of high school grads is low — among the lowest in the U.S. — and falling. According to the 2018 study by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, 52.6 percent of our high school grads enrolled in higher education institutions in the fall semester. That includes both two- and four-year schools and that was down 1.9 percentage points from the previous year.
Especially concerning for southern West Virginia, only Summers County (55.9 percent) topped the state average. All others counties in this newspaper’s direct market came in lower. Yes, the lowest of the low.
So what do we hear state leaders in politics and education cheering? The state’s graduation rate, which is climbing. And, yes, why wouldn’t it? Any policy-making board can artificially inflate such statistics by diluting the rigor of the challenge. You don’t need a college education to understand that fewer required classes plus lower standards equal more degrees.
Just as troubling: According to a 2017 report by the board that oversees West Virginia’s two-year colleges, the percentage of the state’s high school graduates needing remedial classwork in either English or math was, in a word, embarrassing. The rate was 30.8 percent statewide and, no surprise here, worse in all southern West Virginia counties.
In other words, roughly one in three high school graduates from West Virginia who goes on to college has to enroll in a remedial class — just to get caught up with skills and knowledge that should already be in pocket.
Listen, the trouble with education in this state didn’t begin just two years ago this coming January when the board trimmed the needed high school graduation credits from 24 to 22, but it certainly did not move us in the right direction.
And now the board wants to cut into the social studies requirement, as schools Superintendent Steve Paine explains, to accommodate students who may prefer taking a computer science class.
Really? Well, then, why did the board cut required credits to begin with? Two more credits, two elective computer classes. There. Fixed.
Tega Toney, an Oak Hill High School teacher who is also the president of the American Federation of Teachers in Fayette County, said it best: “These (history) courses are vital to studying and understanding complex issues on the global, national, state and local levels. Critical thinking and analysis play crucial roles in social studies.”
In life, too.
All stakeholders — parents, students, teachers and anyone interested in improving educational outcomes in West Virginia — should log into the board’s website ( http://wvde.state.wv.us/policies/) and share your thoughts.
The statistics and the view out here in the real world say much is wrong with education in this state. We are, truly, failing our children. Unfortunately, those in charge seemed to have skipped that chapter.