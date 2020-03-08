Is it time to put the Bible back in West Virginia’s public schools? The Legislature says yes, with conditions.
Last week the Legislature approved House Bill 4780 and sent it to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature or veto.
HB 4780 allows county boards of education “to offer students in grade nine or above an elective social studies course on Hebrew Scriptures, Old Testament of the Bible, New Testament of the Bible, or Hebrew Scriptures and New Testament of the Bible; setting forth the purposes of the course; permitting students to use a translation of their choice; requiring county board of education to submit to the West Virginia Department of Education the course standards, including the teacher qualifications and required professional development; and imposing requirements applicable to the course, the county board of education, and the State Board of Education.”
That’s a lot in one paragraph, and it probably signals why people who favor having Bible education classes in public schools face an uphill battle of ever seeing one.
It’s not the idea. It’s putting it into practice.
Exactly what would be taught is to be determined. Would students receive a background in the Bible as a document, ranging from the Masoretic Text to the Septuagint, canonization, the Vulgate, Erasmus’ Novum Testamentum and from there to the works of John Wycliffe, William Tyndale and others?
Are we talking about instruction in the basic doctrines that are expressed in the Bible? If so, from what point of view would they be presented?
How many students will sign up for an elective Bible course? Enough to justify the expense? What will they expect? What will their parents expect? What will be the reactions if expectations do not coincide with curriculum?
Matters of religion and faith are touchy subjects in modern American society. They are fertile grounds for division and pandering. Even the provision in the bill allowing students to choose which translation to use indicates that legislators recognize the potential minefields in this topic.
A good case can be made that public schools have no business teaching classes geared toward one religion or another. A large segment of the population disagrees. That segment, however, cannot avoid the fact that offering classes in Hebrew scriptures and/or the New Testament but not the writings of other religions effectively discriminates against those religions. That itself is wrong.
For years the Legislature sided with the first group, whether deliberately or because its members didn’t want to touch a topic guaranteed to alienate half the electorate.
This year, however, legislators effectively punted the debate to the county level and from there to the state Department of Education. It’s not their problem anymore. They have washed their hands of this question. No longer will legislators have to hear from constituents who want to put the Bible back in the classroom; it’s up to county officials to mediate that dispute now.
One county system will have to be the first to devise a curriculum and submit it to the state for approval. Unless it is modeled on a lesson plan developed in another state and in use there, we’re talking a lot of work for something that might not come to fruition.
The courses would be elective, but it’s almost certain they would face a court test of some sort. That would be another long, expensive process that would do nothing to heal divisions in society.
People who want to see the Bible taught in public schools have won a victory, but it may be short-lived.