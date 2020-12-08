“Close the bars and keep the schools open.”
Those were the words of Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s coronavirus czar, in advising state and local officials throughout the nation on whether children should return to school.
Here in this area, we should modify a famous movie quote when the topic of remote learning comes up: Show us the science.
We’ve had six months or more of contact tracing. By now we should know in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky whether K-12 schools are a hotspot of coronavirus spread. There has been research elsewhere showing schools are not a primary source of spreading the virus.
The approach West Virginia has been using has been authoritarian and chaotic. Gov. Jim Justice and his advisers developed and tweaked a map that determines whether students should be in classrooms and — seemingly more important — who can and cannot engage in athletic contests.
The result: Many students are falling behind in their learning. They’re spending more time staring into a computer screen than in personal contact with a teacher. They’ve become isolated from their friends.
Justice and his advisers need to explain the science behind why schools are closed and why children must rely on remote learning. If schools aren’t behind the increase in COVID-19 cases, why are they still closed?
People are still going to work in retail stores, restaurants, health care facilities and other places where they come in contact with the public. Let’s see the numbers that explain why spending seven or eight hours in a school is so much worse than the same number of hours in a supermarket.
We may have to treat high schools differently from elementary schools and middle schools. High school students are more mobile, are engaged in more after-school activities and are more likely to have jobs. Their life situations differ from those of younger students, so they may have to rely more on remote learning for the time being, but younger children would benefit more from being in the classroom five days a week.
Back in March, the world was just getting used to the novel coronavirus. We had a lot of information, but there was much we didn’t know. Governors were too eager to jump in and take charge of deciding who was essential, who could go out in public and what common activities we would have to give up. School was shut down. There were attempts at remote learning, but for all intents and purposes, the school year ended two months early.
For many students, they’re still closed.
Life is a series of risk assessments. Children shouldn’t have to wait until summer for the widespread deployment of one or more COVID vaccines before governors allow schools to open.
If schools must be closed, show us the numbers that justify it.