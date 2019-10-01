A dispute over whether some West Virginia county school systems were penalized and others benefited from an alleged miscalculation of school aid by the state could be a decision that the state’s lawmakers eventually will have to decide.
If the issue does end up in the Legislature, then lawmakers should do right by all the school districts that were affected, both negatively and positively. And it also should take a look at whether any questions remain about how the state Department of Education is calculating school aid going forward.
The dispute stems from a 2015 West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office report that said the state Department of Education had miscalculated school system appropriations for all 55 of West Virginia counties for seven years. It alleged that the error resulted in underfunding 36 counties by a total of $52 million, while providing an extra $22 million to 19 counties during that seven-year span.
The audit report claimed the education department misread state law regarding how it was supposed to distribute dollars through the complicated school aid funding formula. At the time, however, Joe Panetta, then the education department’s chief operations officer, said, “We don’t agree that it’s a misinterpretation,” but also said, “The law is not clearly written,” according to a report by the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Several of the allegedly underfunded counties have gone to court to try to recoup the money, but so far with no success. The latest setback for six of those counties occurred last month, when a judge ruled that an insurance company would not have to cover the allegedly lost funds because of an exclusion in the insurance policy for matters involving the allocation of taxpayers’ money.
So what’s next?
Those county school systems could appeal to the state Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Henry Wood, the attorney who represented the school districts in the case decided last month, said he also has filed a request to the Legislative Claims Commission for recovery of the alleged underfunded school aid. Action on that claim had been put on hold pending the outcome of the recent court case involving insurance coverage.
At this point, it’s unknown what that commission’s recommendation will be, but if it calls for repayment, the Legislature makes the ultimate decision.
Lawmakers should take a long, hard look at this situation and try hard to determine once and for all whether the school aid payments were miscalculated. If that’s the determination, the education department should rectify the situation, regarding both the school systems that were underfunded and those that received more than they should have.
Those school systems that were shortchanged should be reimbursed quickly. Those that were overpaid should be required to pay back the difference, although out of fairness they should be allowed to repay the money over a period of time.
Meanwhile, the Legislative Auditor’s Office as well as lawmakers should conduct consistent reviews of how school aid money is doled out so that disputes such as this aren’t repeated. And if any segments of the law and related rules are ambiguous, fix them.