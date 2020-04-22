The PGA has officially cut ties with the state of West Virginia and The Greenbrier resort, pulling out of its contract for an annual tournament in White Sulphur Springs that ran through 2026, through a reported mutual agreement with The Greenbrier.
This decision was inevitable. The COVID-19 outbreak, which resulted in the cancellation of this year’s event, set to take place in September, merely hastened the end.
In truth, the tournament — originally called The Greenbrier Classic and later changed to A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier — had been in peril ever since it was canceled in 2016 after a catastrophic flood that killed more than two dozen West Virginians and devastated the golf course at The Greenbrier. That was followed by the PGA moving the tournament from the July 4 holiday week to early September. As noted in a statement from The Greenbrier, the change made it more difficult to draw crowds and sponsors.
Some of the shine also was taken away after the event discontinued the concert series that revolved around the tournament, which had drawn acts like Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, the Black-Eyed Peas and Bon Jovi.
The writing had been on the wall for some time, but that doesn’t make it any less sad that West Virginia has lost a major sporting event and tourist draw. In fact, it’s easy to recall the optimism and air of disbelief when the resort first landed the tournament, and hosted the first event in 2010. It was a coup for the state and for Greenbrier owner Jim Justice — long before he was governor — who had just saved the famed resort from bankruptcy.
It’s a shame the event came to a premature end, even if it had already hit hard times. It’s also hard to see this news and not think about what else West Virginia might lose because of the economic toll from the coronavirus.
For now, there’s no recourse but to ride this out and try to rebuild once things return to some form of normal.