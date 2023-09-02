The steel industry is consolidating. That trend could have had dire consequences for this region if not for what’s happening in Huntington and in Mason County.
U.S. Steel, once one of the largest producers in the nation, is entertaining offers for a buyout. It rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from Cleveland-Cliffs (the company that bought and demolished the former Armco and AK Steel Ashland works) two weeks ago. Then industrial conglomerate Esmark offered $7.8 billion. This week, U.S. Steel informed shareholders it had entered into confidentiality agreements with “numerous” third parties and was beginning to share due diligence information with potential buyers.
U.S. Steel and other older steelmakers rely on blast furnaces to produce steel. That was the case at AK Steel. Thanks to the abundance of scrap steel, modern plants tend to use electric arc furnaces. Steel Dynamics, the parent company of Steel of West Virginia, says its electric arc furnace process uses 75% less energy than the average of steel operations worldwide, and its greenhouse gas emissions are 89% lower than those of blast furnaces.
Nucor Steel West Virginia will have two electric arc furnaces at its plant near Apple Grove, about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington. Construction of the plant has begun, and it could be in operation in about two years.
In one sense, the loss of Armco (using its old historic name) and the gain of Nucor can balance each other out if we think regionally. With Nucor growing and with spinoff industries following, it could be a net gain.
And let’s not forget Steel of West Virginia, which still puts out product using the same methods as Nucor. The plant in Huntington has had several owners over the years, but that hasn’t stopped it from being an often-overlooked anchor in the local economy.
Historically, steel has played an important role in the Tri-State region economy, whether in Huntington, Ashland or Ironton. Workers crossed state lines to make steel and to use steel to make finished products such as railroad cars. Steel fed tens of thousands of families.
The loss of the Ashland works hurt, but the presence of Steel of West Virginia and the coming of Nucor show that this region remains a player in the industry despite setbacks.
