The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Electric arc furnace
Buy Now

Recycled scrap steel is melted in an electric arc furnace at Steel of West Virginia in 2021 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

The steel industry is consolidating. That trend could have had dire consequences for this region if not for what’s happening in Huntington and in Mason County.

U.S. Steel, once one of the largest producers in the nation, is entertaining offers for a buyout. It rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from Cleveland-Cliffs (the company that bought and demolished the former Armco and AK Steel Ashland works) two weeks ago. Then industrial conglomerate Esmark offered $7.8 billion. This week, U.S. Steel informed shareholders it had entered into confidentiality agreements with “numerous” third parties and was beginning to share due diligence information with potential buyers.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you