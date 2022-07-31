The story is so common, so predictable and so frustrating.
Heavy rains produce heavy runoff in Appalachia’s rugged terrain, and homes and businesses flood. It happened in Huntington and Cabell County in the Fourpole Creek watershed on May 6, damaging homes and other properties but, fortunately, no loss of life.
That was one end of the extremes of flash flooding. The other occurred last week when more than a dozen people died after heavy rains caused flooding in four counties in eastern Kentucky.
Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky last week and the Elk Valley six years ago are relatively rare events, and preventing and mitigating damage calls for large-scale efforts. Smaller events such as the one in Cabell County are more manageable but still expensive.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams last week said he had authorized the Huntington Water Quality Board and city’s Public Works department to create a comprehensive strategy to remove debris from Fourpole in city limits.
Equipment and manpower will be needed to remove debris and haul it away. The city will also need to evaluate which debris-removal sections will require federal permits through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
A multi-agency work group has found several issues with Fourpole, including addressing the creek’s current capacity; fixing “pinch points” in the creek, which are causing a backflow of water; creating a second means of egress for Enslow Park residents; developing an emergency flood action plan; and engaging residents susceptible to flooding so they are informed of progress and given opportunities to get involved.
Also last week, city workers walked the creek bank and used a drone to map locations needing debris removal within city limits, Williams said. Between James River Road and the 5th Street bridge, a distance of less than two miles, the inspection teams identified and mapped 85 debris-collection points.
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District has contracted tree trimming companies to remove trees and debris from the creek where it flows through park district property. The West Virginia Division of Highways is working on similar debris removal strategies for sections of the watershed outside city limits.
Those are relatively sensible steps that could have been done long ago, but creek channel maintenance tends to be overlooked until rains force water out of the creek banks. Channel maintenance requires equipment, labor and agreements among the several agencies that have jurisdiction over streams.
The May flood in Huntington was one of several that have hit Fourpole in the past 30 years. Now something is being done before lives are lost. Perhaps this experience and similar ones along small streams elsewhere will cause federal, state and local officials to recognize stream channel maintenance as an infrastructure and public safety concern the same as roads, water lines and sewer lines are.
As for disaster-level floods similar to the one that struck eastern Kentucky last week, that will take similar but more comprehensive steps. There have been times when state or federal agencies have bought flood-prone properties and forced people to find other housing on higher ground. That’s feasible for small-stream floods but probably not for larger communities on larger streams.
Nevertheless, flood prevention is an infrastructure matter and should be included in all discussions about federal, state and local infrastructure priorities.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.