Public school students in Cabell County might return to the classroom next week. Or maybe not.
Gov. Jim Justice has said he wants schools to open for five-days-per-week classes next week. Cabell school officials are trying to meet that goal, but it could be too much of a challenge.
Their concerns are legitimate. Most school buildings were not designed for the social distancing that is required in a pandemic. When they were built, the phrase “social distancing” hadn’t entered community conversations yet. Then there are the questions of ventilation and vaccination.
As noted by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Luke Creasy in an article in Sunday’s newspaper, Dr. Andrea Lauffer, the district’s chief health officer, told the county board of education last week that while the vaccine has shown some benefits around two weeks after the initial dose, it is most effective after the second dose is received, making it a six-week process from first dose to highest level of immunity. School employees age 50 and older received their first doses last week, so maximum immunity is remains five weeks away.
Steps are being taken to open schools safely, if that is to be done next week. Among other things, desk shields will be provided for classroom and cafeteria use. Students and staff will wear masks. Quarantining will remain in effect. Temperatures will be taken daily. Large group gatherings outside of the classroom setting will be eliminated.
In other words, children in kindergarten through eighth grade could be back in the classroom next week, but it will a different experience from what it was a year ago, before the pandemic forced schools to go to a blend of classroom instruction and home-based remote learning.
Cabell school officials have not decided if schools will reopen next week. Superintendent Ryan Saxe has not yet presented his recommendation as the district awaits further information from the state Department of Education and county health department.
It’s a difficult act to balance the conflicting needs of safety and education. Some children have thrived under remote learning, but many have not. It’s important to get them back into the classroom as soon as possible while still protecting employees and others.