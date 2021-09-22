About 1 in 54.
That’s how many children the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates have been identified as having autism spectrum disorder.
That means about 1 in 54 children will continue to have their lives improved by the work of the late Ruth C. Sullivan.
Sullivan died Sept. 16 in Huntington at the age of 97, but had worked tirelessly for the majority of her life to pave a way forward for people who are a little bit different, securing for them the same opportunities in education and careers as those who are neurotypical.
Nowadays, it’s hard to imagine, but in the 1960s, public schools in the U.S. accepted the physically handicapped but rarely children with autism, according to the Autism Services Center that Sullivan founded.
That wasn’t good enough for this tenacious mother, who wanted a future for all her children, including Joseph, who was diagnosed with autism as a young child. Despite his differences, she envisioned his future and purpose, and effectively changed the way others like him fit in the world.
Marc Ellison, executive director of the West Virginia Autism Training Center at Marshall University, told Herald-Dispatch reporter Fred Pace that Sullivan expected those who worked at her agency to carry out their duties with a sense of urgency.
“I think as the mother of a son with autism and a provider of autism services, she really understood the urgency of the service need,” he explained. “She taught me to be respectful and thoughtful of that urgency.”
Bolstered by the fact that the school system in Huntington had an educational program specifically designed for children with autism, Sullivan continued to work to establish support services for families dealing with ASD — helping parents shed the guilt that had, years earlier, been placed on them for their children’s diagnoses; developing an advocacy organization to raise awareness and understanding of autism; and lobbying lawmakers on the state and federal levels to guarantee equal educational opportunities for those with the diagnosis.
“Independent of autism, she taught her children that all people should be treated with dignity and respect,” her son, Richard Sullivan, told Pace. “She was an advocate for all.”
Thanks to Ruth, educators can learn specifically how to teach children with autism. Colleges can support autistic individuals through young adulthood as they pursue new goals. Opportunities exist for people with developmental disabilities to live outside of institutional facilities. Employers know how to make space on their workforce for autistic people, many who posses unique skills and abilities.
“She was truly a source of inspiration and hope for so many families,” ASC President and CEO Jimmie Beirne told Pace.
By demystifying autism and educating the masses about it, Sullivan changed the life course for countless people. Her legacy as a pioneer of human rights should not be forgotten.