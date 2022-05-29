What can be more terrifying than being told shots have been fired at the school where your children or grandchildren are? Too many parents have experienced that terror in recent years, and there are few signs that more of us won’t be among them some day.
Last week it was at Robb Elementary School at Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman murdered 19 schoolchildren and two teachers before law enforcement shot and killed him. That came only 10 days after a shooter wearing body armor walked into a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and killed 10 people.
One child here, one adult there, and few people outside those localities rarely notice and barely care. When they happen en masse where people assume they are safe in groups, everything changes.
Everything changes for a few days. The problem this month is that Uvalde happened before people could process what had happened in Buffalo. Making things worse is that the usual suspects repeated their usual talking points — ones that sound good in the days after horrifying events but that rarely result in substantive change. Politicians talk about laws. People on the left talk about the evil of easy access to firearms. People on the right decry the lack of mental health intervention. People talk and score points with their peers or constituents, but nothing changes.
The problem might be cultural, generational or technological. Young people have always accounted for much if not most of the violent crime in America. Now they have more ways to be violent, and they have more ways to protect themselves before, during and after their attacks. Our protectors are at an increasing disadvantage.
Schools are soft, easy targets for people wanting to commit mass murder and suicide. Parents, grandparents and guardians are rightly worried about how safe our schools are.
Most of us can’t imagine the terror teachers and students feel in these moments, and we are less able to imagine what goes on in the mind of someone who would do such a thing.
We offer up thoughts and prayers for the victims, their families and their communities because that’s all that someone in rural West Virginia can do when these events occur far away. Immediately other people sneer that thoughts and prayers accomplish nothing — as if sarcastic tweets and memes accomplish anything.
There is no simple answer, and we have proven there might not be a complicated one, either. The knowledge that any day here could end as those days at Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, Buffalo or Uvalde has us worried today, but probably less so tomorrow — until there is another attack.
With the academic year finished, school systems have the summer to make schools safer when students return in August. Law enforcement agencies have time to review what happened last week to see if they are as prepared as they think they are for an active shooter incident.
Today we grieve. That’s all most of us can do while the people we trust to protect us work on solutions that are culturally and politically acceptable to society at large, if those solutions exist.
As one commentator said, the next shooter is out there somewhere. Please, let him not be among us here.