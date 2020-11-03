And so it ends. Or does it? Here it is, 1,456 days after Election Day 2016 and we come to what normally would be the close of another long election cycle. Most states will have their votes counted sometime before daybreak tomorrow, but some will allow absentee ballots to trickle in through the mail for the next few days.
Remember when good weather on Election Day was said to favor Democrats while bad weather was good for Republicans? That was before mail-in voting and early voting became popular for a number of reasons.
Depending on who you listen to, today’s election could be a referendum on the extent to which people want government services in (or controlling) their lives, or it could be a contest between white supremacists and socialists (you know, communists in disguise). The smart or informed people vote one way; ignorant or foolish people vote the other.
The degree of hyperbole in the national election has been intense. Statewide here in West Virginia and locally in all three states, not so much. That’s good.
At this point, there’s not much left to be said — not after debates, Facebook memes, tweets, letters to the editor and talking points that change with the political winds.
By now many people who are voting have done so. For those who haven’t, today is the day of decision.
If you are registered to vote but haven’t yet and if you care about the outcome, please do so today. Polls are open long enough so that time should be no excuse. If you don’t care, don’t vote. If you’re concerned about only one or two races on the ballot, vote in those and let the others go.
Here’s the more important point — in any election, someone will win and someone will lose. What happens if your candidate or your cause loses? What happens if victory is narrow? Do you shun family and friends who voted differently than you? Do you video yourself screaming in your car?
The late A. Michael Perry said, “In West Virginia everything is political except politics, which is personal.” Here and nationally, politics has gotten too personal. Maybe after today we can dial it back some and realize there are more important things.
If our side loses, we take comfort in knowing there’s another election in a couple of years. We have time to regroup, rethink our message and encourage swing voters to come around to our point of view.
In any event, we can be thankful another election cycle is over and we have a week or two of rest before the next one begins.