It shouldn’t take an MIT genius to figure out that any internet-based voting system can be hacked, but apparently it did.
Last week researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said the Voatz app, which has been used in West Virginia and elsewhere by absentee voters and military personnel, has vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to change a person’s vote without detection.
The Voatz developer said the analysts used an older version of the app. It accused them of acting in “bad faith.”
So far the app has been used by fewer than 600 voters in nine pilot elections.
Voatz was used in West Virginia’s elections in 2018 by fewer than 200 voters. No problems were reported.
Last month, the Legislature approved a bill that would allow voters with physical disabilities to use the Voatz app in this year’s election. The bill awaits the governor’s signature or veto.
Voatz uses biometric identity verification and blockchain technology to verify voters’ identities. West Virginia was the first state to use the mobile voting technology, paid for by a philanthropist. A county in Utah and the city of Denver, Colorado, have since adopted the technology for local elections.
The beauty of electronic voting systems — and the mechanical ones before them — lies in their speed and convenience. The danger is how they can be tinkered with to manipulate vote totals.
Hacking and fraud are a problem anytime a computer is used to conduct business. Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, learned that lesson a few months ago.
According to an article in the Insurance Journal on February 6, Pleasant Valley spent $1 million in technology upgrades to deal with a ransomware attack last year. The virus entered the hospital’s system via emails sent 10 months before the cyber criminals asked the hospital for money, Craig Gilliland, the hospital’s chief financial officer, told the publication.
Gilliland described the attack as more of an annoyance than a threat to the security of patient information or confidential data, according to the article.
“When we had the cyber attack, we didn’t have the sophisticated anti-virus software that we needed,” Gilliland said. “Cyber attacks are effective on smaller hospitals and smaller government agencies who do not have the resources and do not spend the money to proactively get ahead of the curve.”
Donald Kersey, a general counsel in the Secretary of State’s Office, says officials haven’t decided on which platform they will use to conform to the new law but maintained that public confidence is paramount.
“Obviously, integrity and security are prime, but voter confidence is equally important,” he said.
During a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting in January, Kersey testified counties would not be required to use the app, but it was the only option provided to them by the state.
It should be noted that no problems with Voatz have been reported in West Virginia, and the system may be more secure than the MIT researchers found. Also, counties will have the state’s resources to fall back on should problems arise with Voatz this year.
But it’s still important to remember that the more complicated a system becomes, the easier it can be to disrupt it.
So far there have been few serious proposals to return to the low-tech method of using paper ballots in all elections. That does not mean, however, that state officials and voters shouldn’t be more vigilant than before in ensuring election security and voter confidence.
In this age of a sharply divided political landscape and ever-increasing reliance on technology, we must expect nothing less.