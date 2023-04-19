Not a news flash: West Virginia’s corrections system is understaffed. For the past year, it has operated in a state of emergency in which members of the National Guard have filled vacancies among correctional officers. There is no sign things are improving. At best, they are holding steady, but there’s no reason to believe that status is sustainable
The problem was discussed during a meeting of the Legislative Oversight Committee on the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority at the State Capitol on Sunday. As reported by HD Media’s Roger Adkins, Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William Marshall said staffing shortfalls haven’t changed and the 334 members of the West Virginia Army National Guard currently filling the vacancies will need to remain in order to maintain day-to-day operations.
The state has 1,022 employee vacancies in its jails and prisons, with eight facilities showing vacancy rates of 40% or more, Marshall said. The department would be fully staffed at about 3,800 personnel, he said.
Marshall said 729 of the vacancies are correctional officer positions. The state has hired about 150 correctional officers since January but has lost nearly as many.
The simple solution is to increase the salaries, benefits and working conditions of corrections officers. The starting pay for correctional officers in West Virginia is about $33,000. A bill to raise that by $10,000 over three years did not advance out of committee during the recent legislative session.
The state had enough of a surplus to enact tax cuts this past session. It should have money somewhere for raises, right?
One barrier could be that increasing costs in the corrections systems also increases costs to counties that must pay to house inmates in the regional jail system. Every year, it seems, one county or another announces it has an unpaid bill to the regional jail system that is about to overwhelm that county’s budget. Many people in the regional jails are there awaiting trial. They’ve not been found guilty or not guilty of the crimes they’ve been charged with. Once they’ve been found guilty, they’re the state’s problem.
The governor and legislators undoubtedly have friends at the county level who are concerned about what an increase in their monthly jail bills will do to their local budgets. A large enough increase in jail fees could result in, for example, fewer sheriff’s deputies.
Unless, that is, the Legislature eats those additional costs itself and spares counties the expense.
It’s a problem with no simple or easy solution. Otherwise it would have been solved long ago.
At the rate things are going, change in the corrections system won’t come until an event — likely one involving one or more preventable deaths of corrections officers — forces the governor and the Legislature to act. The problem needs to be addressed now before the situation gets worse.
