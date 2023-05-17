The prosecutor’s report in the recent death of Jacqueline “Laney” Hudson points to a shortcoming in Cabell County law enforcement that needs to be addressed as soon as possible. All vehicles owned and operated by the Cabell County sheriff’s department need dashcams, and all law enforcement personnel should wear bodycams.
The lack of body camera and dash camera footage led Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia to recommend that no charges be filed against the Cabell County deputy who struck and killed Hudson in Huntington on Dec. 30. Sorsaia decided there wasn’t enough information available to recommend any action against the deputy — even for a speeding ticket when tire marks and other forensic data showed the deputy likely was driving well over the posted speed limit.
Whether the deputy would have been charged or exonerated if cameras had been in use, we’ll never know.
That lack of information could have been avoided if cameras had been in use. But they weren’t. The sheriff’s department doesn’t have them.
This topic has come up before, and Sorsaia’s report demonstrates that it needs to come up again and again until cameras are in common use and officers are required to use them.
Following the accident, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said none of the department’s cruisers has dash cameras and deputies do not have body cameras. He said he would be willing to talk with the county commission about buying them if money is available. All three commissioners said they are open to the idea.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department had cameras in the early 1990s, but they broke down and weren’t replaced. Sheriff Mike Rutherford estimated the cost of equipment and a staff person to file, store and retrieve information for the courts and Freedom of Information requests to be about $1.2 million.
Even spread over three or four years, that’s a big chunk of money for counties whose budgets are already stressed by jail costs and other mandates.
As noted in this space before, the matter of dashcams and bodycams goes beyond accident investigations. It’s a way to protect law enforcement, and it’s a way to protect the public from officers who abuse their authority or who go beyond what the law allows them to do. In short, it’s about accountability for all involved — law enforcers, law violators and innocent parties.
In today’s society, body-cams and dashcams are expected. Cameras enhance safety and accountability. They are an expected expense for law enforcement agencies. They are no longer luxuries; they are necessities.
If there is a special session of the Legislature this spring or summer, the topic of helping counties purchase the cameras should be on the agenda. Otherwise, sheriffs and county commissions must search high and low for funds to bring safety and accountability to county-level law enforcement.
