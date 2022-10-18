A reminder: Today is the last day to register to vote in West Virginia for the Nov. 8 general election. It’s also the last day for any registered voter who has moved, changed their name since the last election or wants to change their party affiliation to update their registration.
There are plenty of reasons to vote. There are plenty of reasons to not vote. In some races the quality of candidates is just not good. Instead of the lesser of two evils, it’s the evil of two lessers. And the constant message of doom — if my side doesn’t win every race on the ballot, it’s the end of our democracy or our constitutional republic — is a definite turnoff for people who are undecided about whether they should even bother.
But voting is important.
According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, to register in person with your county clerk, the voter registration form must be in the hand of the county clerk by the close of business today. Registrations sent by mail must be received or postmarked by no later than today. Voters can also register online by the close of business of their county clerk’s office. To download a mail-in voter registration form, register to vote online or find your county clerk’s contact information visit GoVoteWV.com.
Secretary of State Mac Warner said September is recognized each year as National Voter Registration Month. His office and county clerks hosted more than 100 voter registration drives. During the month, 5,326 West Virginia residents registered to vote.
Absentee voting began Sept. 23. Early voting in-person begins Wednesday, Oct. 26, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 5.
But to vote, you must register and the information available to poll workers must be up to date. In West Virginia, today is the last day to make sure you can vote.
At times it seems as if there is an organized effort to discourage people from using the power that comes with their votes. Exaggerations, hyperbole and outright lies are used to stir up the base and to discourage others from voting.
Other than contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars or more to a candidate or a cause, this is your one chance to make your voice heard where it counts.
As has been said here many times, if you don’t care, don’t vote. If you do care, then please vote. But to vote, you have to be registered. Today’s the day to ensure your opinion matters in November.
