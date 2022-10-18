The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tuesday is the deadline for West Virginians to register to vote for the November general election.

A reminder: Today is the last day to register to vote in West Virginia for the Nov. 8 general election. It’s also the last day for any registered voter who has moved, changed their name since the last election or wants to change their party affiliation to update their registration.

There are plenty of reasons to vote. There are plenty of reasons to not vote. In some races the quality of candidates is just not good. Instead of the lesser of two evils, it’s the evil of two lessers. And the constant message of doom — if my side doesn’t win every race on the ballot, it’s the end of our democracy or our constitutional republic — is a definite turnoff for people who are undecided about whether they should even bother.

