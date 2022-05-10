The primary election season in West Virginia ends today.
It’s decision time for West Virginia voters, and a few choices will stand out. The one with the highest profile is in the northern part of the state, where reapportionment and redistricting have placed two Republican members of Congress against each other. Voters there will have to choose between Alex Mooney and David McKinley.
Closer to home, the same process has put two sitting members of the House of Delegates against each other for the Democratic nomination in the 27th District. Either Ric Griffith or Chad Lovejoy will move on to the general election. It doesn’t seem fair, but that’s what happens when the opposing party controls the redistricting process. It has happened before, and it will happen again.
The Herald-Dispatch did not endorse candidates in the primary election, but it has endorsed two levies on the Cabell County ballot. One supports the Autism Services Center. The other supports the Green Acres Regional Center. Combined, they will cost the average county resident about $5.70 a year for two years. That’s a small price to pay for the valuable services they render to people who need them.
This primary has missed much of the bitterness and sarcasm of previous ones. That’s due in part to the lack of statewide and national races. The ones on the ballot are mostly local ones that are ignored by people consumed with national politics. However, they are still important, and they have the potential to affect the day-to-day lives of local residents.
Many people have voted early, while some prefer the civic ritual of voting in person on Election Day at their local precinct. Both are good when used wisely and within the bounds of law. The last thing we need is a disputed election where a large percentage of the electorate believes the results were rigged by illegal means. We’ve lived through that too many times on the national level in the 2000s. There’s no need for local people to join that trend.
There are many reasons to vote. There are many reasons to abstain. Each person must decide what is best for them. The basic fact remains that if you want to have a voice in your government, you must use the voice you have, and for most of us that means voting. Today is the last opportunity to do that before November.
If you truly care, if you are registered and if you haven’t done so already, use your voice. Vote.
