2019 0511 mccallister 02
Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch Former city council member Tom McCallister attends his preliminary hearing in Magistrate Baumgardner’s courtroom Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.

Tom McCallister was one of those people who dominated Huntington City Hall beyond his tenure on the commission that wrote the city charter and his term representing the West End on the city council.

He was a belligerent, bombastic critic of local government whose presence at any meeting was noted, whether he said anything or not. Sometimes he was right. Sometimes he was dead wrong. His angry countenance paired with his deep voice demanded attention. Too often he offered to settle disputes “out in the alley.”

