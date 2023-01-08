Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch Former city council member Tom McCallister attends his preliminary hearing in Magistrate Baumgardner’s courtroom Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Tom McCallister was one of those people who dominated Huntington City Hall beyond his tenure on the commission that wrote the city charter and his term representing the West End on the city council.
He was a belligerent, bombastic critic of local government whose presence at any meeting was noted, whether he said anything or not. Sometimes he was right. Sometimes he was dead wrong. His angry countenance paired with his deep voice demanded attention. Too often he offered to settle disputes “out in the alley.”
McCallister’s claim to his soapbox evaporated the afternoon of Saturday, April 27, 2019, when he and his brother, former Cabell County Magistrate Johnny McCallister, drew guns on Ron McDowell Jr., who they found in an outbuilding on Tom McCallister’s property.
While McDowell was on the phone with 911, Tom McCallister shot him. McDowell was left paralyzed on the right side of his face and below his waist. He died Oct. 4, 2022, from complications resulting from his paralysis, his family said.
Defense attorney Mike Eachus asked Howard to allow McCallister — who was on home confinement for three years before the conviction — to stay on home confinement for his sentencing because of his age, health and no reported previous confinement violations, but the judge sentenced McCallister to prison.
Before the shooting, McCallister, now 82, offered what local government needs — a voter who acts as a watchdog to ensure laws are followed and money is not wasted. He may have had some good ideas in his time, but his demeanor often got in the way. McCallister was ever-present, irascible, argumentative, contrarian and any number of other adjectives that convey how annoying and irritating he could be. But he did have a constituency as evidenced by his election to the charter commission and to a four-year term on City Council.
Some watchdogs burn out and are seldom heard from again. McCallister never gave up, and in the end he took things too far. His anger got the better of him that afternoon in his back yard, and now he begins serving his sentence of two to 10 years. He is eligible for parole after two years.
There’s an old saying in the public relations industry that you shouldn’t believe your own press clippings. No one is as omnipotent or all-knowing as some public figures lead us to believe they are. The Greek word is “hubris” — excessive or exaggerated pride and self-confidence that leads to one’s downfall.
As the late Paul Harvey often said, self-government without self-discipline doesn’t work. In vaudeville they said, “Always leave them one more.”
McCallister’s act often lacked self-discipline, and now it has ended without one more to give.
