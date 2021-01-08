If President Donald Trump lit the match that ignited the protest that led to a crowd forcing its way into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, who provided the firewood?
A political culture that encourages anger, disrespect and even violence, and the political leaders of both parties who benefit from it, that’s who.
Trump is not blameless in this, but he was not the sole instigator. That mob would not have acted as it did if Trump had been a statesman, thanked them for their support, told them he plans to fight on for the things in which they all believe but he concedes the election for the good of the country, wishes Biden well in his first term, vows to support him so long as it does not require compromising principle and says we’ll see him again in 2024. Had he said something along those lines, Wednesday would not have happened.
Democrats, however, must face the fact they paved the way for Trump. A case can be made that it started with Bill Clinton’s signing of NAFTA and brokerage of China’s entry into the WTO along with the party’s tacit endorsement of universities achieving near-monopolistic predominance over community colleges and vocational schools in postsecondary education.
Working-class people are tired of being told they are irredeemable, deplorable, bitter people clinging to their guns and their religion. They resent being told they are responsible for the rioting and looting that occurs in cities they have never set foot in. When they hear of people being harassed for wearing a MAGA hat in public, they take it personally.
Meanwhile, leaders of both parties have exempted themselves from the mandates they expect the public to follow when it comes to fighting the novel coronavirus. Each week, it seems, another political leader enjoys or profits from something that is denied to the rest of us. Rules are for little people.
When Trump uses that simmering resentment to push his unproven assertion that the election was stolen from him and from them, things boil over.
The growth of social media — Facebook and Twitter especially — has allowed politics to become a spectator sport filled with obnoxious trash talk from fans on both sides. National media makes tons of money feeding this beast, and overseas operations feed it, too, with the disinformation they add to the mix. With most entertainment venues shut down during the pandemic, politics was about the only pastime left for people who enjoy yelling at each other.
We should have foreseen that the peasants would gather their pitchforks and torches and storm the castle.
What do we do now? It is time for everyone from Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi down to Jim Justice and each of us with a social media account to cool down. Let’s return to reason, recognize the value of compromise without sacrificing principle, put country above party and learn anew to engage in passionate but civil discourse in the fashion of those giants of years past — Tipp O’Neill, Ronald Reagan, George McGovern and so many others who could argue politics by day and share a meal by night.
If the beast feeds on anger and violence, let’s starve it.