The people who plan the national economy — presidents, congressmen bureaucrats, CEOs — have decided it’s time to phase out vehicles powered by fossil fuels.
Every couple of weeks a vehicle manufacturer announces plans to convert its product line to all-electric vehicles by a target date. One of the most recent was Mercedes, which said last month it plans to double its share of electric vehicle sales by 2025 and be fully electric by the end of the decade.
Will the conversion be simple? It’s doubtful. Americans enjoy the freedom gasoline-powered vehicles give them. They probably won’t give them up without a fight or without sufficient incentive. Then there are the technical problems that will need to be overcome.
A story last week on businessinsider.com reported that 20% of Californians who have owned electric vehicles switched back to fossil fuels because recharging vehicle batteries is too time-consuming. Standard home outlets provide 120 volts of electricity, which is good for three miles of recharge per hour, according to the article. Outlets providing 240 volts are faster, but Tesla’s 480-volt chargers can restore a battery to its 300-mile range in about an hour, according to the article,
Most people who switched back to gasoline did so because they lacked access to high-voltage chargers, the article said.
Still, 300 miles on one charge isn’t much if you’re driving to Florida and need to stop and recharge for an hour every 300 miles. People moving from one state to another who are pulling rented trailers behind their cars won’t get that far.
Private industry is moving in to solve that problem, though. Last week eight utilities joined a regional coalition aimed at providing charging stations for electric vehicles in the Southeast, Midwest and East Coast. The 14 member utilities operate in 29 states and the District of Columbia and serve more than 60 million customers. Through the coalition, they plan to increase the number of electric vehicle charging solutions within their service territories and to provide electric vehicle drivers with convenient charging options and seamless travel routes.
Engineers have a few years to get this all figured out. If they do, within our lifetimes the convenience store as we know it could be different, with charging stations replacing gasoline pumps. New housing, whether owner-occupied or rental, could be built with high-speed charging stations included, or people will retrofit existing homes to include them.
Appalachia in general has not been among the regions that adopt new technology early. We will have to see how other regions accept this change and how we can avoid their mistakes and have a smoother transition when the time to change arrives here.
Unless something drastic happens, arrive this change will.