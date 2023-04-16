The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The toxicology report of an Ashland, Kentucky, man who died following his arrest by Ashland police last month gave more information about the man’s death, but questions remain about whether police acted correctly.

Clarence Wilkerson had a warrant out for his arrest. Ashland police officers saw him. He ran. He was caught. He was put in handcuffs and made to sit on the ground. A video widely available on the internet shows that while officers stood around, Wilkerson complained of being in distress. For a few minutes, officers appeared to do nothing. Bystanders urged police to help Wilkerson. “He’s literally sitting there passing out, man,” one person yelled. “He’s Black and I can literally see him going pale, pasty.”

