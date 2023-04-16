The toxicology report of an Ashland, Kentucky, man who died following his arrest by Ashland police last month gave more information about the man’s death, but questions remain about whether police acted correctly.
Clarence Wilkerson had a warrant out for his arrest. Ashland police officers saw him. He ran. He was caught. He was put in handcuffs and made to sit on the ground. A video widely available on the internet shows that while officers stood around, Wilkerson complained of being in distress. For a few minutes, officers appeared to do nothing. Bystanders urged police to help Wilkerson. “He’s literally sitting there passing out, man,” one person yelled. “He’s Black and I can literally see him going pale, pasty.”
Instead of putting Wilkerson in an ambulance, officers put him in the back of a police car and drove him to the hospital themselves, where Wilkerson died that day.
In a statement, the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office said “Wilkerson’s cause of death was not due to a traumatic event but possibly related to preexisting medical ailments.” Last week it issued a toxicology report. It ruled the official cause of death to be acute methamphetamine intoxication. Along with methamphetamine, he had amphetamines and THC in his blood. His medical history included congestive heart failure, hyperlipidemia, and diabetes. “These are all contributing factors in his death,” the report said.
The video of Wilkerson sitting on the ground pleading for help is disturbing. The fact four men in law enforcement uniforms on the scene — not three as listed by the Kentucky State Police news release — appeared to do nothing also is disturbing. But we don’t have the police bodycam footage yet. We don’t have statements from officers giving their accounts of the incident. The KSP has not issued a final report on its findings. There is still so much the public does not know.
It is vital that the Kentucky State Police give a full and accurate report on what happened to Wilkerson and not use its investigation to cover up any wrongdoing the Ashland police may have done. It may take a civil suit by Wilkerson’s family to bring the whole truth to light.
In the days before social media and phones that can record video, we might not have heard about Wilkerson’s death. This is but one instance where such events have occurred. Police could have filed a report exonerating themselves of any wrongful acts and that would have been it. But videos and social media have brought a new level of accountability to all of us, including law enforcement. What once could be suppressed can now go around the world in moments. That makes the need for transparency, full disclosure and accountability — if there is any — all the more important.
