Cabell County voters have two levy renewals on the primary ballot. One supports the Autism Services Center. The other supports the Green Acres Regional Center. Both merit voter approval.
According to the language on the ballot, the Autism Services levy is for the operation and maintenance of the Autism Services Center to provide people with autism and other developmental disabilities and their families “the opportunity to be integrated into normal community life as much as feasible and consistent with their well-being to help clients in achieving their fullest potential in becoming independent, economically self-sufficient, and participating members of their community in Cabell County.”
The Green Acres levy is to support the maintenance and operation of the bottled water program at the Green Acres Regional Center, providing jobs for developmentally disabled employees from Cabell, Mason, Lincoln and Wayne counties.
Both levies are limited to two fiscal years, each beginning July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023. The amounts to be collected by the levies are capped so that if the assessed valuation of property in the county increases, the levy rate will be reduced. The Autism Services levy is capped at $111,990 annually. The Green Acres levy is capped at $425,563.
Autism Services Center CEO Jimmie Beirne says his organization helps more than 200 Cabell County residents with autism or a related condition. Cabell is the county with the largest service, but the center does support other West Virginia counties, he said.
The center has been in operation more than 40 years, and it has proven its worth many times over. With levy funding, the center provides services such as placing staff in homes to help individuals and their families, training for parents and case management. Some funds are also used to aid clients with costs for medical equipment or services, Beirne said.
If the levy is not passed, every program and service would have to be reviewed to reduce costs, Beirne said.
As part of its water bottling plant, LeSage Natural Water, Green Acres employs about 35 people with developmental disabilities. Most employees are from Cabell County, but other counties served are Mason, Lincoln and Wayne. It distributes water throughout West Virginia and the United States, often in bottles bearing customers’ names on the label instead of Green Acres’.
Matt Muller, director of Green Acres, said the environment Green Acres provides has a great effect on employees’ self-worth and respect. The county levy funds are primarily used for expenses such as truck repairs and machinery. However, increasing costs such as gasoline and labor are putting a strain on the organization’s budget, he said.
Green Acres provides transportation to and from work for its employees, as most of them do not drive, Muller said.
“If we did not have the levy, the cost of business would be so outrageous that nobody would buy the product,” Muller said. “We would not be competitive. We would go out of business.”
Combined, the two levies would cost the average Cabell County resident $5.70 per year for two years. That’s a small price for the services these two agencies provide to our disadvantaged residents.
The levy rates and caps were set before this round of inflation took off, so the amount raised by the levies will likely not have as much impact as they would have when the Cabell County Commission approved putting them on the ballot.
The work these two agencies do more than justifies the small price voters are asked to pay. The Herald-Dispatch endorses both levies for approval.