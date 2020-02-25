About 1 mother in 12 in West Virginia binge drinks in her third trimester of pregnancy.
Despite years — no, generations — of warning pregnant women about the hazards of drinking alcohol, too many pregnant women abuse alcohol and put their children at risk of health problems in the future.
The numbers come from a study done by researchers in the West Virginia University School of Medicine. The team was led by Stefan Maxwell, a neonatologist with Charleston Area Medical Center.
Researchers analyzed dried blood spots for phosphatidylethanol — or PETH — a byproduct of metabolizing alcohol. PETH levels in the blood are biomarkers of alcohol exposure in the past two to four weeks.
The researchers matched the PETH levels with data from Project WATCH, which collects demographic information and health statistics for every infant born in West Virginia, according to the study, which is posted on the WVU website.
The team discovered that, on average, 8.10% of births involved PETH levels consistent with late-pregnancy alcohol use.
Researchers divided the state into six regions. Alcohol use ranged from about 2.3% in the Eastern Panhandle to 17.1% in and around the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Here in what is sometimes called the Metro Valley — Cabell, Wayne, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Boone and Clay counties — the study found only 6.4% of mothers had used alcohol during pregnancy.
In the coal counties south of the Metro Valley, researchers found usage rates of about 10.4%
As if that wasn’t bad enough, there’s more. Researchers said the actual incidence of heavy drinking during late pregnancy is probably even greater than the study’s numbers show.
“The PETH test won’t pick up just one glass or wine or one beer,” Maxwell said in a news release from WVU. “It’s sensitive only for what we call binge drinking, which would be three or four regular drinks in a day.”
Also, the blood samples that the researchers worked with weren’t tested for PETH immediately after collection. The samples researchers worked with were six to eight months old, so the samples had degraded and the actual binge drinking rates might be higher.
Amna Umer, a research assistant professor in the WVU School of Medicine, said the early detection of alcohol exposure and early diagnosis of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder “means that interventions can be targeted at an earlier age to reduce the cognitive and behavioral deficits in later life.”
“The problem is that when children at the age of 6 or 7 start to have these neuro-developmental disorders — learning disabilities or whatever it may be — they get misdiagnosed,” Maxwell said. “They could be misdiagnosed with ADHD or autism or something else, or the diagnosis could be missed altogether.”
So in addition to the use of illegal drugs such as opioids and meth, health professionals and educators must add prenatal alcohol exposure to the hazards the next generation of West Virginians is exposed to. The list never ends.
The sad part is that we have known for years that alcohol use during pregnancy is not a good idea. Decades of warning labels may have helped some, but warning labels alone are not enough.
Researchers also reported that binge drinking during pregnancy correlated with smoking, another habit that can cause problems for the child.
As with many problems facing this state, the answers are not simple. On second thought, the answers are simple. Putting them into practice is not. It will require thoughtful effort from public officials and — far more difficult to implement — cultural changes to make binge drinking during pregnancy unthinkable.
We owe it to our next generation.