West Virginia University has begun a review of all programs to see which are needed to meet students’ needs and demands and which could be discontinued. It’s part of an effort to trim or eliminate a projected $45 million budget deficit for the coming year.

If WVU is facing this problem, can Marshall University and other state-supported schools in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky be far behind? Marshall itself projects an operating deficit of $27.7 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

