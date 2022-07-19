Ohio University said last week it is “launching a process to invest in high-demand degrees that meet market needs in communities served by its regional campuses in Chillicothe, Lancaster, Ironton, St. Clairsville and Zanesville.”
The announcement continued, “The commitment to new degree offerings is part of a multi-prong investment across the University’s regional commuter campuses, all focused on increasing degree attainment to meet workforce demand across the region in fields such as healthcare, education and business leadership.”
University President Hugh Sherman said, “One of Ohio University’s greatest strengths is our deep commitment to meeting needs across the regions we serve, especially in rural and Appalachian Ohio, and our Regional Higher Education campuses are a big part of that. The needs of the communities we serve are ever changing, and we need to keep pace with and be responsive to those demands.”
A look at enrollment numbers shows Ohio University needs a course correction both at its main campus in Athens and at its five regional campuses, of which the Southern Campus at Ironton, with an office at Proctorville, is one.
According to information on the Ohio University website, enrollment at the Athens campus in fall 2021 was 20,944. That was down from 23,095 in fall 2014 and from its recent peak of 23,988 in fall 2017. Enrollment at the regional campuses has been in steady decline also, going from 7,467 in fall 2014 to 4,319 in fall 2021.
In the fall 2020 semester, the most recent for which numbers were available, the Southern Campus had 2,598 students, which was the most among the regional campuses. In terms of full-time equivalents, the Southern Campus’ enrollment was calculated at 1,007 students.
Ohio University’s declining enrollment mirrors what is happening nationally, and the trend is expected to continue as fewer students graduate from high school. The school says it is investing in additional market research to further identify degrees needed in each market. As the university identifies and builds new programs, it will phase out a small number of degree programs with historically low interest from students.
As part of that, all five regional campuses now offer bachelor’s degrees in business and nursing.
“What’s different now is that we’re thinking more broadly across the system, and we have invested in market research tools to help us validate assumptions about what prospective students and employers in each of our communities need,” Elizabeth Sayrs, Ohio University provost and executive vice president, said in last week’s announcement.
The Southern Campus has come a long way in the past 40 or 50 years, when it was an “academic center” that offered evening classes in Ironton High School and when students had to buy their textbooks at the branch in Portsmouth, Ohio (now Shawnee State University).
The Southern Campus has an important role in the economy and in education opportunities in Lawrence County and in the Tri-State region of Kentucky and West Virginia. It’s either adapt and grow, or stand still and die slowly. It appears Ohio University officials have chosen the first, and wiser, course.