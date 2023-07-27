FILE — United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike.
UPS has reached a tentative contract agreement with the 340,000 employees represented by the Teamsters union. The deal, assuming it is approved by union members next month, prevents a strike that would have disrupted the shipping industry. It also could be good news for workers in other industries, whether they belong to a union or not.
As reported by the Associated Press, the deal, reached Tuesday, gives full- and part-time union workers $2.75 more per hour in 2023, and $7.50 more by the end of the five-year contract. The agreement also includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers from $16.20 per hour to $21 per hour. The average pay for part-timers had been $20.
