The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX court legal 02.jpg

With hundreds of millions of dollars being made available through opioid litigation settlements, West Virginia officials are in the process of determining how to use it wisely lest it be frittered away.

As detailed by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Courtney Hessler on Sunday, opioid litigation settlements in West Virginia have topped a promised $670 million in recent years, including $10 million from the state’s settlement with McKinsey and Co.; the $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson; and the $161.5 million settlement reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allergan Finance in May.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you