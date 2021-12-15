Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is taking a sensible approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as it enters its third year.
“The emergency is over,” Polis said Friday in an interview with Colorado Public Radio. When asked about issuing a statewide mask mandate, the governor replied, “You know, public health [officials] don’t get to tell people what to wear; that’s just not their job. Public health [officials] would say to always wear a mask because it decreases flu and decreases [other airborne illnesses]. But that’s not something that you require; you don’t tell people what to wear.
“You don’t tell people to wear a jacket when they go out in winter and force them to. If they get frostbite, it’s their own darn fault. If you haven’t been vaccinated, that’s your choice. I respect that. But it’s your fault when you’re in the hospital with COVID.”
That’s more blunt than most public officials are willing to be, but Polis has a point. Here at the end of 2021, there’s no more need for governors to beg people to be vaccinated or to offer prizes to encourage them (and their children) to do the right thing.
In a statement released by the governor’s office after the interview aired, Polis said he “was referring to the state role” in implementing mask mandates. “Of course,” the statement continued, “he believes that local leaders can and should put disease reduction protocols in place based off their disease levels and community support for those policies.”
In other words, local officials should be the ones determining what needs to be done to fight the pandemic in their communities. Community support will be needed for whatever measures are taken. People in different regions will tolerate mask mandates and similar measures differently, so measures should be crafted to meet local conditions.
Friday was not the first time Polis had said the pandemic emergency is over. He made the same statement in July when he lifted Colorado’s health emergency declaration.
Here in the Tri-State, we’ve learned to live with COVID-19 always in the background. Masks are no longer required in retail stores. Grocery stores have removed the arrows from their floors as a way of encouraging social distancing, although some still have the six-foot stickers on their floors at checkout counters.
But COVID-19 remains with us. People are still being admitted to hospitals with the disease, which tends to strike hardest at people who are older, overweight, have immune system problems and most often who are unvaccinated.
Being vaccinated is a personal choice requiring the individual to perform their own assessment of risk — of whether to risk the side effects of the vaccination or the disease itself. As with many personal choices, consideration must be given to others, too — coworkers, neighbors and, most important, family members.
If you’re in a vulnerable group, the wisest choice is to choose vaccination. It’s not 100% effective, but it’s better than nothing.