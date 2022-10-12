The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

5f9b2b20c696d.image.jpg
Buy Now

Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington is shown in this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo. Approving Amendment 3 would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate, aligning with federal law.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

With all the attention from interest groups and political players, Amendment 3 on the West Virginia general election ballot has been overlooked. It may be just as well. For all intents and purposes all Amendment 3 does is bring the state constitution in line with federal court rulings.

The ballot summary of Amendment 3 is short and simple: “To authorize the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.” West Virginia is the only state whose constitution does not allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you