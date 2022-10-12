With all the attention from interest groups and political players, Amendment 3 on the West Virginia general election ballot has been overlooked. It may be just as well. For all intents and purposes all Amendment 3 does is bring the state constitution in line with federal court rulings.
The ballot summary of Amendment 3 is short and simple: “To authorize the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.” West Virginia is the only state whose constitution does not allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate.
The effect of the amendment already is settled law, according to state Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan.
“I don’t think it’s controversial or divisive,” Trump told HD Media’s Lacie Pierson. “There are some people that have asked me, ‘Why is this necessary?’ It is purely permissive. No church would be compelled to incorporate if it didn’t want to.”
House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, described Amendment No. 3 as being the amendment that’s most misunderstood among the four on the ballot.
Since a federal court ruled in 2005 that denying an entity the ability to incorporate based on its religious status is unconstitutional, that provision of the West Virginia Constitution has not been enforceable anyway, said Hanshaw, a lawyer.
Churches have been incorporating in West Virginia for some time, he said, but it was time to update the state constitution to reflect that right.
“The purpose of Amendment No. 3 was just to effectively clean up the constitution and make it clear that religious organizations did, in fact, have the right to incorporate as a matter of federal law,” Hanshaw said. “It does not change the law in any way. The folks that we’ve heard speak out against Amendment Number 3 and allege that it has something to do with taking away the rights of churches — no. That’s not true.”
When a church or religious entity does incorporate, it protects its decision makers, such as deacons, pastors or boards, in situations where a church might be sued, said Jacque Bland, the West Virginia Senate communications director. If not incorporated, the personal assets of those sued could be at risk, she said.
Amendment 3 isn’t really necessary. Neither is unenforceable language in the state constitution. Voting yes on Amendment 3 is the right thing to do.
