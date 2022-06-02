West Virginians tend to complain about the quality — or lack thereof — of the state’s public schools. Private schools are expensive, and homeschooling is labor intensive and comes with its own set of problems, so as much as people grumble, public schools are their best option.
This year the Legislature gave those parents and caregivers another option — the Hope scholarship. That program allows people to apply for a grant of $4,300 for their children to enroll in a private school or to defray expenses of homeschooling.
The response so far has been mild. HD Media’s Ryan Quinn reported that as of Friday, the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office had approved nonpublic school vouchers for 3,010 students, with 469 applications still pending.
Families who receive the vouchers will be able to spend the money on a nearly unlimited variety of public school alternatives, including religious and secular private schools and home-schooling.
Kanawha County had the most students approved for the vouchers at 404. Next came Berkeley with 280, Raleigh at 171, Ohio at 164 and Monongalia at 157. Cabell County had 121 students approved for vouchers.
The vouchers, called Hope Scholarships, shift public education funding to private- and home-schooling by giving families money that otherwise would have gone to the public school systems their children would have enrolled in. State funding for county public school systems is largely based on enrollment.
Currently, the program is open to either rising kindergartners whose parents divert them from public schools or older students already in public schools whose families choose to withdraw them.
May 15 was the last day for parents to apply to receive the full voucher amount for the 2022-23 school year. The amount will fluctuate annually because it’s tied to other calculations, but the Treasurer’s Office has said it will be $4,300 per child for the upcoming school year.
Adding the vouchers that have been approved and those pending shows that 3,579 students could receive the full amount for private schooling or homeschooling this year. That’s about 1.4% of the total enrollment in West Virginia public schools last year. It’s not much in terms of parental response to the opportunity to move their children from public schools to private schools, but this is the first year of the program. How the public responds next year could be a better indicator.
That assumes the Hope scholarship program survives a challenge in court. Parents of public school students have filed a lawsuit to end the voucher program. They argue the vouchers violate the state constitution because they take money away from public education. The parents have requested a preliminary injunction to stop the program’s implementation while the case is ongoing.
If the Hope scholarship survives the court test, it will cost public schools thousands of dollars in state aid. Cabell County Schools stands to lose $520,300 and Kanawha County $1.7 million. That’s a lot of money, but it could be another reason for public schools to improve themselves and sell themselves to parents as the better option.