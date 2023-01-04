A sign was erected last fall to note the site of Nucor Steel’s planned electric arc furnace sheet mill in the Apple Grove and Mercer Bottom communities of Mason County, W.Va. Construction is expected to start this year, according to company officials.
One thing often overlooked in the quest to attract industry to the region is what that industry means for local infrastructure needs.
In the case of Nucor Steel Corp. in Mason County, the construction of a new $2.3 billion steel mill means the Apple Grove and Mercer Bottom communities will be getting a long-planned sewage treatment system for residential, commercial and industrial customers.
It could also mean improved internet service, as a big steel mill undoubtedly will require lots of bandwidth. People in that area should benefit from those upgrades.
It should also mean improvement in W.Va. 2 between Point Pleasant and Huntington. The part of the road in Cabell County is in good condition in most places, but the part between Point Pleasant and Glenwood in Mason County near the Cabell County line could use upgrades. In some places the lanes are narrow, and north of Apple Grove the outside edges of both lanes are rough. The best way to drive on smooth pavement is to hang close to or over the center line.
The Nucor development is a reminder of how improvements to W.Va. 2 south of Parkersburg have been promised, but those promises are seldom fulfilled. In fact, in recent years state officials have forgotten about W.Va. 2. While roads in depopulating counties in southern West Virginia are upgraded to four-lanes or new roads built entirely, W.Va. 2 has been ignored. It’s not as though local officials have diligently lobbied for improvements, either. The fact that districts in the Legislature were gerrymandered for one or two decades to prevent Mason County from having any residents elected to the House of Delegates didn’t help.
Growth is coming to W.V. 2 between Point Pleasant and Huntington. Flat land in that area could be prime locations for industrial, commercial or residential development. The nature of the area could change as new businesses and residents move in. It could mirror what has happened in eastern Cabell County in the past 50 years.
Or nothing could change. It could be a corridor of unfulfilled potential, done in by neglect of the type of infrastructure that is needed to drive change.
These next few years could determine the future of that area for the next half century. Construction at Nucor and other businesses that follow will require careful planning to minimize hazards to safe traffic flow, especially when school buses are on the road. The correct decisions regarding infrastructure investment could pay off for Cabell, Mason and neighboring counties many times over.
