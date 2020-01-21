On Thursday the Cabell County Commission will decide whether to follow the lead of Putnam County, the town of Fort Gay and 400 other counties, cities and towns throughout the United State in declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.
The sanctuary movement is designed to reassure residents the local government will not enforce gun control legislation that it deems to be in violation of the Second Amendment.
“I plan to stand up for the law-abiding people that want to protect their families, and I just want to take a stand in support of them,” said Commissioner Kelli Sobonya, who will introduce the resolution.
“I’m not sure how enforceable it is, but I just think it’s important to take a stand and side with the people.”
The wave of Second Amendment sanctuaries follows legislation being considered in Virginia that would impose additional restrictions on gun ownership. Among legislation being considered is limiting handgun purchases to one per month, requiring universal background checks on gun sales and a “red flag” law that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed dangerous to themselves or others, according to USA Today.
The spark for the sanctuary movement, though, was a proposed ban on assault weapons, which would affect thousands of owners of the popular AR-15-style rifles, according to The Associated Press. One version of the bill, which Democrats later disavowed, would have required current owners of the rifles to turn them in or face felony charges, the AP reported.
Even a large number of Virginians think this is taking gun control too far. Since November, more than 100 counties and cities there have passed sanctuary resolutions.
Locally, the governing bodies of Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Pike counties in Kentucky have passed sanctuary resolutions. In Ohio, the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners is also scheduled to vote today on a similar resolution, joining Meigs and Clermont counties.
The resolution is largely symbolic. It doesn’t have the force of law. And this isn’t Virginia. No one is threatening to take West Virginians’ guns away from them. No political party would win a majority of offices in statewide elections here if it proposed strict new regulations on the ownership of firearms.
The resolution, if passed would put the rest of the nation on notice which side Cabell County — or at least a majority of its three commission members — takes in the continuing argument over the role of firearms in American society. This is one issue that defies a one-size-fits-all approach, even in Cabell County. A cattle farmer on Union Ridge who needs to protect his livestock from coyotes probably takes a different view of guns than a person living on the South Side of Huntington or in a subdivision near Ona.
Is the resolution before the Cabell County Commission a waste of time? Maybe. It depends on how much of the commission’s time is taken up by people for and against the resolution.
If the Cabell County Commission is intent on passing this resolution, that’s fine. If it tables it or votes it down, that’s fine, too.
Even a casual observer knows that, culturally, West Virginia is a sanctuary state for guns. There are a few pockets where the majority of residents are against guns of any sort, but the great majority of West Virginians are firm believers in the Second Amendment, whether their county officials pass resolutions or not.