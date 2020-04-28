Is the lockdown that has put thousands of West Virginians out of work for more than a month over? No, but the end could be in sight.
Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced his plan for allowing many businesses and offices to re-open if the state continues to show a statewide coronavirus infection rate of less than 3% sustained for three consecutive days.
The plan has a three-week rollout, with a week’s notice being given before re-openings can begin.
The first week is directed at health care and allows hospitals to resume outpatient services and elective procedures. Dentists and physical therapists may re-open. The second week allows hair and nail care places and pet grooming services to re-open with certain restrictions. Outdoor dining and church services may resume.
The third week allows government buildings, specialty retail stores and parks, gyms, hotels and dine-in restaurants to re-open.
The plan still forbids sports activities, concerts and other events involving gatherings of more than 25 people.
Justice said the re-opening could be slowed or canceled if the daily positive test results go above 3%.
This plan gives hope to people who want to resume their normal activities, but it seems long and drawn out. If the go-ahead were to be given this week, we’re still talking mid- to late May before some stores re-open. And waiting until the third week before opening parks? People are ignoring that order as it is.
Another problem is that it’s a statewide plan. Some counties have been hit harder by COVID-19 than others. Those that have escaped the worst of the outbreak are bearing the same burdens as those where the infection rate is worse.
Add to that point the fact that most of West Virginia’s 55 counties border on other states, and the differing re-opening schedules among states will give economic advantages to some counties and disadvantages to others.
There are two schools of thought on when the shutdown of the economy should end. Some people want to take things slowly. An increasingly vocal group says the shutdown was put in place to flatten the curve of infections and to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. They say that mission has been accomplished, so it’s time for the lockdown to end. The second group appears to have gained more influence.
Justice’s plan is one of several being offered by the nation’s governors in reaction to people being fed up with being told to stay home. Governors are listening to their constituents. People whose lives and livelihoods have been upended by the lockdown want it to end. They want to go back to work. They want to get a haircut. They want to go back to church.
Some states are re-opening. Those that have had relatively few COVID-19 deaths or infections can do that. Others, such as New York, have been hit far harder and will have to take things more slowly.
West Virginia is in the middle, but its populace is more likely to favor re-opening than sheltering in place indefinitely.
Memorial Day weekend — the traditional start of summer — is less than four weeks away. People now have hope that their lives will begin returning to normal by then. A lot could depend on how patient people will be with the governor’s plan and how patient he will be with them.
Justice’s plan indicates he is listening to West Virginians who want their lives to begin returning to normal. His plan takes things more slowly than many people would like, but it can be modified if people cooperate and things go well.
At least it’s a start.