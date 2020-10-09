West Virginia voters have several important decisions to make regarding statewide offices in this election. Among them are governor and U.S. senator. Two others that merit close attention are secretary of state and attorney general.
The Herald-Dispatch endorses Mac Warner, the Republican candidate for secretary of state for a second term.
Warner was elected in 2016. In his term, he has worked diligently to encourage voter registration while simultaneously purging 191,00 inactive voters from the books in the past three years. He also has launched an all-in-one business registration center to make starting a business easier.
Warner also brought expertise in cybersecurity to the office thanks to his 25-year career in the Army. He also has done well in handling the demand and need for expanded absentee balloting that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the attorney general’s race, The Herald-Dispatch endorses Sam Petsonk, the Democratic candidate, over two-term incumbent Patrick Morrisey. Petsonk is a resident of Fayette County, but he has also lived and worked in Kanawha and Wyoming counties. He has worked in the offices of former U.S. Sens. Robert C. Byrd and Carte Goodwin. In his private practice, Petsonk has focused on labor and employment law, workplace safety and health, black lung benefits, retirees’ rights, the rights of people in recovery, and various class action matters to assist workers following layoffs. In other words, he has worked on matters of importance to working-class West Virginians.
Morrisey was elected eight years ago when he defeated longtime Democratic Party stalwart Darrel McGraw. Voters thought it was time for a change. They were right.
Morrisey has not distinguished himself in office, and it’s time for another change.
There are several other statewide offices that don’t get nearly as much attention as secretary of state and attorney general, but they are important. Following are The Herald-Dispatch’s endorsements for candidates for those offices:
Auditor: John B. McCuskey (Republican)
Treasurer: John Perdue (Democrat)
Agriculture commissioner: Bob Beach (Democrat)
Early voting has begun. If you haven’t cast your ballot yet, the candidates listed above merit your vote.