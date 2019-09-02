The Bluefield Daily Telegraph on a development in the fight against robocalls:
There is more good news to report in the war on robocalls front. Just last week, West Virginia joined a coalition of 51 attorneys general and 12 phone companies in reaching an agreement that will result in the phone companies adopting eight principles to fight illegal robocalls. The announcement was made by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
According to Morrisey, the bipartisan, public-private agreement will help protect consumers from illegal robocalls and make it easier for attorneys general to investigate and prosecute those individuals behind the illegal schemes.
"This is another step forward in the effort to get rid of these terrible robocalls," Morrisey said of the 51 state agreement. "Our team has been working on this for a long time, and we continue to work with other smaller providers to bring every telecommunications provider into the fold."
Morrisey initiated discussions earlier this year with several phone companies in an effort to gain their commitment to expedite the deployment of scam-blocking technology.
The agreement advanced by the states seeks to combat the robocall problem through both prevention and enforcement efforts.
Under the new plan, phone companies will work to prevent illegal robocalls with implementation of call-blocking technology at the network level, along with through greater availability of easy-to-use call blocking and labeling tools, all at no cost to the consumer, according to the attorney general's office.
The phone companies will also monitor their networks for robocall traffic and implement technology to authenticate that calls are coming from a valid source.
According to Morrisey, the phone companies also will help the attorneys general with enforcement by investigating and taking action against suspicious callers. That includes notifying law enforcement and state attorneys general of suspicious callers and working with government officials to trace origins of the illegal calls.
Morrisey said the participating phone companies also agreed to gain a better knowledge of their customers to assist in identifying bad actors and make efforts so that any phone company they contract with cooperates in traceback identification.
West Virginia joined the North Carolina-, New Hampshire- and Indiana-led principles with attorneys general from every state and Washington D.C. The coalition of companies involved in the new partnership include AT&T, Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon and Windstream.
We welcome last week's announcement. It is another important step in eliminating the nuisance known as robocalls. It doesn't matter if you have a cellphone or a landline, the odds are pretty good that you recently received an unwanted robocall.
Perhaps one day in the not too distant future, we will be able to answer our phones without worrying about robocalls.
No one should have to deal with this daily nuisance.
Blankenship: Fairness is vital to judicial process
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register on a former West Virginia coal baron who maintained after his 2015 federal conviction that he had been railroaded by prosecutors:
After his 2015 federal court conviction, former West Virginia coal baron Don Blankenship maintained he had been railroaded by prosecutors. It turns out he was right - according to a magistrate judge.
Blankenship headed Massey Energy in 2010, when an explosion at the firm's Upper Big Branch Mine killed 29 people. His 2010 conviction was on a misdemeanor charge of conspiring to violate mine safety regulations.
After spending a year in jail and paying a $250,000 fine, Blankenship ran for the U.S. Senate, but lost in the 2018 Republican primary election.
He had appealed the conviction, but it was upheld by a federal appeals court. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear another appeal.
But this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Omar Aboulhosn, in Charleston, recommended that Blankenship's conviction should be vacated. Whether that happens will be up to U.S. District Judge Irene Berger - who presided over the 2010 trial.
Aboulhosn's decision is troubling, and not just because it came in the Blankenship case. The magistrate concluded that Blankenship's rights were violated because prosecutors withheld from his attorneys certain information their investigation had uncovered.
Had that information been produced, "its tendency would have been favorable" to Blankenship, Aboulhosn wrote.
Prosecutors did not act out of malice toward Blankenship, the magistrate added.
If all of this is true - and, again, Berger will have to rule on that - Blankenship indeed may have been railroaded.
Even prosecuting attorneys are supposed to be acting in the interests of justice, not just out of a desire to win convictions. That means that if evidence helpful to the defendant's attorneys is uncovered, they ought to be made aware of it.
Whether the defendant is an unpopular coal executive or a John or Jane Doe no one ever heard of, simple fairness dictates he or she get a fair shake in the courts. If Aboulhosn is right, Blankenship did not receive that.