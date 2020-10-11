The Huntington city charter allows mayors to serve three consecutive four-year terms. Since the first mayoral election in 1985, no mayor has been elected three times. Bobby Nelson, Jean Dean and David Felinton were all defeated in their bids for a third term.
Now Steve Williams is seeking a third term.
Williams says while he believes that much has been accomplished, there is still more to do.
“I’m running for re-election to finish the job I started,” he said at a recent campaign rally at the former ACF Industries site on 3rd Avenue.
“Before I was elected mayor, the city’s fiscal house was a mess,” Williams, a Democrat, said. “They were laying off workers and switched to a four-day work week to balance our budget. Our pension funds were not fully funded, and we weren’t keeping up with essential city services. Now, our budget is sound, we’ve been able to raise the pay of our police and city workers by 24%, we’re spending $2.6 million a year on city streets and we’ve cut taxes to encourage economic growth. We have gone from the epicenter of the opioid crisis to being the epicenter for the solution to the opioid crisis. I’m proud that we’ve eliminated more than 265 nuisance properties and are working hard to eliminate the rest.”
Williams has shown the both the vision the city needs to plan for the future and the ability to get things done day to day.
Running against Williams is Scott Caserta, a former three-time member of City Council. As things worked out, Caserta was on the council during the terms of three mayors: Felinton, Kim Wolfe and Williams.
The former ACF property is also on Caserta’s priority list, but he says he would rather see a different use than what Williams envisions.
In a meeting with The Herald-Dispatch editorial board, Caserta suggested working with government agencies to bring another manufacturing company into the former ACF Industries.
“We’ve got a lot of plans, but we don’t have anybody turning the shovel,” Caserta said. “I’m all for a ballfield. I think that possibly they could have looked at some other locations. Rotary Park at the top of that hill, we’ve got a landfill — there are other options.
“I also am aware that there is a lot of contaminants in the ground at ACF, so you’re diving into a pool and you don’t know what’s in the bottom of it.”
Caserta is critical of how the $5-a-week user fee is accounted for and spent. He says the money should go to repairing and repaving streets. He also says the city needs more police officers. The city should use fewer contractors and hire more full-time workers to do the work that is now contracted out, he says.
Any other year, Caserta would likely have been a strong candidate and merit consideration for endorsement. But it’s hard to argue against Williams’ record.
Thus, The Herald-Dispatch endorses Steve Williams for a third term as mayor of Huntington.