Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made it almost official Monday during a visit to Boone County — he’s running for governor.
At the annual United Mine Workers of America Labor Day picnic at Racine, Williams told about 100 people to watch for an official announcement next month. Afterward, he told HD Media reporter Mike Tony he plans to officially file as a candidate next month.
Williams is the first prominent Democrat to announce his or her intentions for the 2024 election. There’s a crowd on the Republican side — not surprising given the drastic shift in recent years from West Virginia being an overwhelmingly Democratic state to an overwhelmingly Republican one.
Williams’ eyeing of the governor’s office has been no secret. The question has been how many other Democrats would run, too. After months of behind-the-scenes talks, Williams has been the first to offer his services.
While the announced Republican candidates try to outdo each other in establishing their conservative bona fides, Williams has a record of governing the state’s second-largest city. He can point to his management of pension obligations, improvements in longstanding infrastructure problems, his accessibility to voters and his handling of the opioid problem. He has strengths, and as all candidates do, he has weaknesses. Voters can decide which outweigh the others.
In July, Williams told HD Media reporter Roger Adkins what he saw as the need to make strategic decisions that will shape the state’s economic landscape and determine whether it continues to decline in population or transitions into a thriving, diversified economy. He also expressed the need for a comprehensive approach to rebuild infrastructure, combat opioid abuse and attract high-tech, high-wage jobs.
Monday, Williams pointed to the influx of federal infrastructure funding into West Virginia from the 2021-22 Democratic-controlled Congress as the starting point for a “Marshall Plan” for West Virginia. He called for a diversified approach to energy development in West Virginia. He also noted a plan by CSX Corp. to build hydrogen-powered locomotives in Huntington.
“We should be doing it all,” Williams said. “Let’s not be myopic. Let’s go in with the broad view that if it’s energy, it’s going to be in West Virginia.”
Not just coal, as was the emphasis a generation ago, but all energy.
Williams could well be the best candidate the Democratic Party can offer voters next year, but many hurdles remain for him. Name recognition is one. So far no other prominent Democrat has announced plans to run, and some have said they won’t run. If that holds true through the filing period early next year, that means Williams has a year or more to build name recognition for the general election without having to spend resources during the primary season.
As was noted in this space back in January, the West Virginia Democratic Party needs someone other than a placeholder — a sacrificial sheep, if you will — to run for governor so the party can preserve its place on the 2028 ballot. The state always needs a vigorous debate over what the governing philosophy should be for the next four years and who the best person is to put that philosophy into practice. Williams could run as a practical candidate instead of an ideological one. He has experience, and he has the skills to get things done.
His presence in the race gives voters another choice of where they want their state to be in 2028.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.