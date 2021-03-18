Davis Creek Elementary School is moving away from its existing site along the Davis Creek and Alternate W.Va. 10 (also known as Davis Creek Road) and to a new site on the former brickyard property in Barboursville.
The Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday gave Superintendent Ryan Saxe the authority to move forward with negotiations to acquire the site from the Village of Barboursville.
That action was the final one regarding property acquisition in the plan to build four new schools as part of a bond issue approved last year by Cabell County voters. Previously the board had approved a site near Huntington High School for a relocated Meadows Elementary School and using the former Sears store at the Huntington Mall for the Career Technology Center. Milton Elementary will be rebuilt on the property occupied by the existing school.
Relocating schools is never easy. Parents and communities have attachments to their schools, and the loss of a school can lead to partial or complete loss of a small community’s identity.
Now that sites for the new schools have been approved, the next tasks fall upon architects and others who will design the new buildings. Many things have changed since the four schools were built, not the least of them being the communities’ expectations for what a school should deliver to its students. It will be important for the school board and the administration to accept input from the Meadows, Davis Creek and Milton communities as to what those expectations will be.
That may be a challenge where Davis Creek is concerned, as the administration has said Village of Barboursville Elementary is overcrowded, so redistricting may be needed. Planning for the new Meadows school, too, will need to show that moving a neighborhood school out of the neighborhood will be a plus for its pupils in terms of what can be offered.
The mall site presents opportunities and challenges of its own, of course.
The opportunity to build a new elementary school to serve an area doesn’t come along often. Barring natural disaster, schools are expected to serve their communities for several generations. Thus there is a need to get the new buildings right. That requires accurate guesses of what curricula and technology will be needed for the next half century and how the buildings can be adapted to fit those changing needs.
One other thing of note: Davis Creek Elementary will retain its name when it moves to the brickyard property, board members said. Thus, it will retain at least that part of its identity after the move. Davis Creek itself is on other side of the Guyandotte River from the brickyard, so there is a geographical oddity there. Perhaps it could be incorporated into a history or geography lesson: Why is this school named for a stream that is not close to it? But the former identity will remain.