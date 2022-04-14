Motor vehicle operators can expect to see more enforcement of traffic laws in work zones during this construction season. It’s a reminder of the hazards in those areas that are too easy to overlook.
Earlier this week, officials of the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, the West Virginia Department of Transportation and other law enforcement agencies announced a statewide joint effort to increase patrols and enforcement in road work construction zones across West Virginia during the upcoming 2022 highway construction season.
Law enforcement officers, including PSC officers, will be targeting work zones on interstate highways, including Interstate 64, Interstate 77 and Interstate 79. The effort follows the increase in accidents and fatalities in work zones, according to a statement by the PSC.
Nationally, commercial motor vehicles are involved in more than 30% of fatal work zone crashes on urban interstates and more than 50% of fatal work zone crashes on rural interstates, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In West Virginia there were 18 fatal crashes in West Virginia work zones from 2018 to 2020. Ten of those fatal crashes involved trucks. There were only 15 fatal crashes in the seven-year period preceding 2018, and three of those crashes involved trucks, according to the PSC.
“Our officers will be out there every day patrolling the work zones, watching for unsafe drivers, particularly those traveling at excessive speeds. We will do everything in our power to make our highways and our work zones safe for the traveling public and those working to repair our roads,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane.
Karen Hall, PSC public information specialist, said PSC officers’ jurisdiction is limited to commercial motor vehicles, but the other law enforcement agencies will monitor private vehicles in work zones.
Thus, drivers have been warned, but these warnings shouldn’t be necessary. Work zones are places where large trucks enter and leave the highway, where the pavement is uneven and where barrels, cones and contraflow walls in themselves are sufficient warning that drivers should slow down and take extra care.
West Virginia drivers tend to speed because there is little enforcement of traffic laws unless an accident occurs. They are careful on roads with curves and a number of entry points, but put them on an open road, and they tend to ignore the posted limits. Lack of enforcement means few or no consequences for speeding or for unsafe driving in work zones.
Drivers don’t need speed traps in work zones, but increased enforcement would make these hazardous areas safer. Even better would be drivers — commercial and otherwise — being more careful in those areas, for their own safety as well as the safety of construction workers.