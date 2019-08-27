When factories close, people search for happy endings. They don't happen often. The Mason County community of Apple Grove celebrated one this past weekend.
M&G Polymers formerly owned the plant along W.Va. 2 about 30 miles north of downtown Huntington. Goodyear Tire & Rubber opened the plant in 1952 and sold it to Shell Chemical Co. in 1992. Shell sold it to M&G Polymers in 2000.
The plant makes "virgin plastic," which is sold and later shaped into products such as food and beverage containers.
The plant had a long history as an employer that drew workers from West Virginia and Ohio. M&G closed the plant in October 2017 when it filed for bankruptcy. About 130 people lost their jobs.
For most plants in the area, that would have been the end. But this was different. The laid-off employees volunteered their time to save the factory. About 16 of them stayed behind to cool down reactors, safely dispose of chemicals and get the facility ready for winter. As described by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Travis Crum in an article Sunday, they did it all without the promise of a paycheck and without knowing if the plant would ever reopen. They said doing so was worth more than saving their jobs — it was about saving their community.
During the bankruptcy, the plant was put up for sale. When a team from the Taiwan-based Far Eastern Group visited the facility, they were impressed by the employees' dedication, said Hermia Tsai, legal counsel for the office of the company's president.
Far Eastern Group is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, and has production plants in China, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia. Forbes magazine ranks the company at No. 1,560 in the list of the 2,000 largest companies in the world.
"At that time we had made up our minds — we are going to get this place" Tsai said.
Far Eastern Group became the successful bidder for the facility and closed the deal in March 2018. Since then it has installed new equipment, introduced new technology and improved the production process, Tsai said. Thanks to the employees' dedication, the plant only needed about four months to become fully operational again.
Their efforts were celebrated Saturday as the plant, now called APG Polytech, marked its first year under its new owners. Employees and their families gathered at the plant for a picnic and a fair, which included bounce houses, a mechanical bull and a Ferris wheel.
The shift away from manufacturing in the Tri-State economy has been going on since at least the mid-1970s. Sometimes factories have been rescued by new ownership. Even then, successes can be temporary. The former Allied Chemical factory at South Point, Ohio, became an ethanol plant for a while in the 1980s, but it closed and the site is now an industrial park. That shows successful transitions can take time and require new uses for old sites.
Huntington faces the same situation with the former ACF Industries plant in the Highlawn area. Hundreds of people once worked there building rail cars. The site has been dormant for many years, and the city hopes to find new uses for the site.
The former Goodyear-Shell-M&G site in Apple Grove shows dedication and effort can bring closed factories back to life. Here's a tip of the hat to those who make such things happen for the betterment of the entire region and a nod to what so far is a happy ending to what could have been an economic disaster for Mason County.