The Huntington area has made progress in the fight against obesity in the decade or so since The Associated Press gave the city the shameful title of America's Fattest City, but more work remains.
The issue is a concern — or should be — because obesity heightens the risk of a variety of diseases and other health conditions that threatens people's lives or harms their quality of life. Among the better known are heart disease, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer.
But there is another harmful consequence of obesity that is lurking out there, and there has been little public discussion of it.
Obesity can damage a person's liver in ways that are often undetectable. The prevalence of obesity in the Tri-State has caused an uptick in liver disease that likely could get worse in the next decade, and the region's hospitals are not prepared for it, says Dr. Uma Sundaram, vice dean of research and graduate education at Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
"We're just seeing the tip of the iceberg in terms of what we have to do to take care of these patients," Sundaram told The Herald-Dispatch reporter Bishop Nash in an article in Sunday's newspaper.
Obesity is a major contributing factor in developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), or the buildup of excess fat around the liver, Sundaram said.
NAFLD is split into two conditions: non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL), which typically does not damage the liver; and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which includes liver inflammation (hepatitis) and can lead to life-threatening diseases such as cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer.
About 10% of otherwise-benign NAFL cases typically progress to NASH, neither of which have any overt symptoms.
Nationally, between 28% and 30% of adults are at risk for developing NAFLD, but the numbers could be worse in this area.
In a study of every patient through the doors of Marshall Health's main campus, Cabell Huntington Hospital, and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center (all adjacent buildings in Huntington), between 56% and 60% are at risk for NAFLD, Sundaram said. That's more than twice the national average.
That represents more than 130,000 individuals in the Tri-State alone with the potential to develop NAFLD, and almost none of them are aware of it.
NASH is the primary reason for liver transplants, but West Virginia is not prepared to deal with what could come. West Virginia ranks last in access to the latest treatment for obesity and its complications, Sundaram said. No hospitals in the Mountain State perform liver transplants in part because they are so expensive. On average a transplant costs $600,000 to $1 million for the liver to be replaced and six months of aftercare.
Is this a valid concern, or an overblown doomsday scenario based on a faulty interpretation of statistics? Even the physicians at Cabell Huntington can't say for certain that an epidemic of liver disease is only 10 years away, but it's still something we need to be prepared for.
Preventing this possible increase in liver disease will require efforts on many fronts. Individually, people must be more careful of their diet and they must ensure they get enough exercise. Schools are working on teaching children better eating habits. State and federal governments and private insurers had better prepare for the health care costs they could incur if the worst-case scenario comes to pass.
The bottom line is the fight against obesity in the Huntington area is nowhere near over, and even harder and more expensive battles may be only a few years down the road.