Paul Smith

Nucor Corp. re-affirmed its commitment to its new West Virginia plant Thursday when the company’s board of directors approved an additional $400 million in capital expenditures to build the mill. That takes the total investment from the initial announcement of $2.7 billion to the new estimate of $3.1 billion.

The new mill will be along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River at the Mason County communities of Apple Grove and Mercers Bottom, about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington and 15 miles south of Point Pleasant. Some buildings on the site have been removed and temporary construction trailers moved in. The company estimates construction will require about 2,000 workers. When finished in 2025 or 2026, the plant will have 800 full-time workers producing 3 million tons of steel per year.

