Glenville State College is now West Virginia’s eighth public university, with the Legislature having approved its change in status.
Both chambers of the Legislature voted unanimously last week to change Glenville State’s designation. It follows similar designations for Concord, Fairmont State, Shepherd and West Virginia State universities in 2004 and West Liberty State University in 2009.
“In the fall our students will be able to enroll in Master’s-level courses in education and, by this time next year, we hope to have six graduate courses,” Glenville State President Mark A. Manchin said in a news release following the vote. “That is of course in addition to our existing undergraduate programs.”
The first graduate-level program to be offered at Glenville State will be a master of arts in curriculum and instruction. It will be aimed at teachers and others who have a bachelor’s degree in education and have a teaching license or certificate of instruction. The coursework will be fully online.
Private schools have also gone from college status to university status. The former Morris Harvey College is now the University of Charleston, and elsewhere in the region, Rio Grande College is now the University of Rio Grande and Kentucky Christian College is now Kentucky Christian University.
A four-year bachelor’s degree has lost much of its competitive edge in the job market as more people pursue master’s degrees. Four-year colleges find themselves having to offer master’s degrees if they expect to remain relevant in higher education.
The need to maintain relevance is why Marshall University and West Virginia University have ramped up their research efforts so they can lay claim to the top tiers of higher ed hierarchy. It’s expand or stagnate, and stagnation is not a viable option for the long term.
A generation ago, a popular question in West Virginia was asking how many four-year colleges the state could afford. That was before the explosion of community and technical colleges offering their two-year degrees and other programs aimed at workforce development. Now a version of that old question could be how many universities the state can afford along with schools in the community and technical college system.
Market forces will play a part in answering that question, as will politics. West Virginia’s eight universities will need to be selective in identifying markets for their graduate programs as they compete for a limited pool of students — unless one or more plan to rely on out-of-state students for online programs.
The market for higher education is always changing. Time will tell if West Virginia needs eight public universities offering graduate programs or if it needs more. Or fewer.