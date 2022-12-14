The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Steve Roberts has some excellent advice for the West Virginia Legislature as it prepares for its 2023 regular 60-day session: Forget the culture war stuff that plays well on social media but which does nothing to move the state forward economically.

“The challenges with the Legislature is keeping 134 people focused on the economy, education, health care and opportunity, and off of the social media divisive issues,” Roberts,who is president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, told the Huntington Rotary last week. “There is plenty of room and plenty of reasons to say we can do tax cuts. The question is, ‘Where do the tax cuts do the most good and the least harm, and how do we cut but not too much?’”

