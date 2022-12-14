Steve Roberts has some excellent advice for the West Virginia Legislature as it prepares for its 2023 regular 60-day session: Forget the culture war stuff that plays well on social media but which does nothing to move the state forward economically.
“The challenges with the Legislature is keeping 134 people focused on the economy, education, health care and opportunity, and off of the social media divisive issues,” Roberts,who is president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, told the Huntington Rotary last week. “There is plenty of room and plenty of reasons to say we can do tax cuts. The question is, ‘Where do the tax cuts do the most good and the least harm, and how do we cut but not too much?’”
Roberts said the state has corrected many issues that drove away manufacturing companies, such as privatizing workers’ compensation, lawsuit reform, eliminating the business franchise tax, a reduction in the corporate income tax rate and making West Virginia a right-to-work state.
West Virginia has had successes this year as changes in the economy and emergence from COVID restrictions have led companies to invest in new operations.The big one was Nucor Corp.’s decision to invest $2.3 billion in a new steel mill in Mason County, with the likelihood of other businesses nearby that will feed off that mill. With Nucor’s investment in green energy, the company could be a leader in revitalizing West Virginia’s energy-based industries, which have struggled in recent years, to put it mildly.
Other investments include GreenPower, which is building an electric school bus factory in Kanawha County, and Pure Watercraft, which plans to build electric boats in the Northern Panhandle. Obviously West Virginia is doing something right. The question is how it can do more of that something right.
“We can do very well in our state if we can just be like other states,” Roberts said. “If we can play by the same rules and have the same laws.”
Roberts made an important distinction in that comment. West Virginia competes with other states in attracting investments. The Legislature can make laws, but it cannot make the rules of that competition. The state’s competitors make the rules; incentives, labor force skill levels and quality of life are matters legislators can influence but cannot control.
One item Roberts mentioned is opportunity. Opportunity can be limited by a lack of capital, which West Virginia suffers from. It takes money to make money. It also takes infrastructure. Transportation, high-speed internet and public utilities are high on the list of the state’s infrastructure needs. Legislators need to give social justice and culture war fights a rest until they can address these matters more forcefully.
Most of West Virginia’s problems could be alleviated — not solved, but lessened considerably — with more good, honest, well-paying jobs that offer the economic security that encourages people to put down roots here instead of waiting for the next anvil to fall from the sky.
Roberts undoubtedly has the ear of many members of the Legislature’s Republican supermajority. They would be wise to consider what he says. The session is a month away. That’s plenty of time to ponder his words before the games begin.
