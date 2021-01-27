West Virginia may be near the bottom of too many lists, but one list that it tops is its ability to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of people who need it most.
As of Monday, 166,358 West Virginians had received at least their first dose in their two-dose regimen. That’s about 9.1% of the total population, which places the state in the top three nationally in getting residents vaccinated.
Through Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources internet dashboard, West Virginia had administered 106.4% of all vaccine first doses received, because health officials do their best to get that extra sixth dose out of each vial.
Justice and his advisers made the right call in bucking federal guidelines and developing their own that were more appropriate to a mostly rural state with an older-than-average population. Using the National Guard and enlisting the aid of pharmacies that already had working relationships with nursing homes ensured that the most vulnerable among us were first in line and could be vaccinated quickly.
On Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources opened an online registration site for the COVID-19 vaccine at wv.gov so people could register to be vaccinated without having to endure long waits on a phone line.
At the governor’s media briefing Monday, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said the website had received more than 40,000 pre-registrations in the first three hours of operation.
There are still bugs in the system, but all new enterprises move slowly until unforeseen problems are worked out and a routine is developed. The lack of supply does slow down vaccination efforts, and the high demand does lead to frustration among people who must wait for their shots.
“We do not have enough doses to vaccinate all West Virginians now, but as soon as we get doses from the federal government, we’ll get them in people’s arms,” Justice said Monday.
Nevertheless, the fact that more than 9% of the state’s population has been vaccinated while other states struggle to use their allotments of vaccine before they go bad shows that Justice and his administration have handled the vaccination program well.