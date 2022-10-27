The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Data released this week showed students in West Virginia’s public schools continued to fall behind the rest of the nation during the pandemic. The state’s fourth- and eighth-graders scored near the bottom on a national assessment of reading and math.

But that’s OK. It’s expected. Next week the high school football playoffs start, and we can turn our attention to them. Is this the year Martinsburg is vulnerable in Class AAA?

