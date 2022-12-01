The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginians get little or no time off from politics when there’s a governor’s office up for grabs.

Term limits prevent Gov. Jim Justice from running for re-election, so the maneuvering has begun to see which Republicans will run in the May 2024 primary election for that office.

