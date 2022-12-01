West Virginians get little or no time off from politics when there’s a governor’s office up for grabs.
Term limits prevent Gov. Jim Justice from running for re-election, so the maneuvering has begun to see which Republicans will run in the May 2024 primary election for that office.
It actually began months before last month’s general election when Huntington car dealer and Marshall University Board of Governors member Chris Miller let it be known he is interested in the job.
The question is which West Virginia political dynasty will win the governor’s office.
For decades, a few families dominated the Democratic Party side of West Virginia politics. The Manchin, McGraw and Goodwin families were the most prominent. As state politics shifted from blue to red, Republican families are now the ones to watch.
House of Delegates Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, and state Auditor J.B. McCuskey announced Tuesday that they are running for governor. The same day, Secretary of State Mac Warner said he is considering a run.
As noted by HD Media’s Lacie Pierson, all four come from families that have had several members holding office or seeking office.
Miller is the son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and the grandson of Rep. Samuel Devine, Carol Miller’s father and a Republican who served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1951 to 1955 and in Congress from 1959 to 1981.
Capito is one of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s three children and a grandson of the late Arch A. Moore Jr., who served three terms as West Virginia’s governor. Moore Capito’s cousin, state Treasurer Riley Moore, announced his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.
McCuskey campaigned for auditor on platforms of transparency and limiting himself to two terms in the office. He is in his second term, so if he is to honor his promise, he must seek another office. McCuskey’s father, John F. McCuskey, served as a justice on the West Virginia Supreme Court and as commissioner of finance and administration for Arch Moore during Moore’s second term as governor.
Warner’s father, George “Brud” Warner, who died in 2017, served as a member of the House and as a justice of the peace and a Kanawha County magistrate. Warner’s brother, Kris, previously served as state GOP chairman, and another brother, Monty, lost a gubernatorial bid in 2004 to Manchin. Warner’s late brother, George “Buffy” Warner, also served in the Legislature.
So the race is on to see which prominent Republican family will have a member running for governor in less than two years. Of course, another candidate who is not part of a well-known family could emerge. At present, much of the competition will be behind the scenes as donors and party officials decide which candidate to support.
That should give weary voters at least a short break from 2024 politics during this holiday season as they recover from a divisive election this year. But really, politics never ends.
